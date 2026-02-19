West Indies finish group stage unbeaten after easing past Italy

West Indies have beaten Italy by 42 runs in their final Twenty20 World Cup Group C match in Kolkata, as the two-time champions maintained their perfect record heading into the Super Eight stage.

Skipper Shai Hope recorded his 11th T20 International fifty, getting 75 off 46 balls to set up a target of 166, despite a spirited bowling performance from the opposition.

Italy were rocked early in the chase when a nip-backer from Matthew Forde knocked down Justin Mosca’s (2 off 5) stumps, before Akeal Hosein exacted revenge on Anthony Mosca — after being hit for two sixes — by deceiving the opener with a slower ball for 19.

JJ Smuts (24 off 27) and Ben Manenti (26 off 21) put on a fightback, but both fell to spinner Gudakesh Motie (2/24), ending Italy’s hopes.

