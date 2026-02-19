E-Paper | February 23, 2026

West Indies finish group stage unbeaten after easing past Italy

Published February 19, 2026
West Indies have beaten Italy by 42 runs in their final Twenty20 World Cup Group C match in Kolkata, as the two-time champions maintained their perfect record heading into the Super Eight stage.

Skipper Shai Hope recorded his 11th T20 International fifty, getting 75 off 46 balls to set up a target of 166, despite a spirited bowling performance from the opposition.

Italy were rocked early in the chase when a nip-backer from Matthew Forde knocked down Justin Mosca’s (2 off 5) stumps, before Akeal Hosein exacted revenge on Anthony Mosca — after being hit for two sixes — by deceiving the opener with a slower ball for 19.

JJ Smuts (24 off 27) and Ben Manenti (26 off 21) put on a fightback, but both fell to spinner Gudakesh Motie (2/24), ending Italy’s hopes.

West Indies’ Shamar Joseph celebrates after taking the wicket of Italy’s Ali Hasan during the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between West Indies and Italy at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on February 19. — AFP
