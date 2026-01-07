Special protection unit being set up in Islamabad for security of Chinese nationals, says Naqvi

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Wednesday that a special protection unit was being set up in Islamabad for the security of Chinese nationals.

According to a press release issued by the interior ministry, Naqvi made the remarks as he met China’s Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong in Beijing.

The two met at the headquarters of China’s Ministry of Public Security, where Naqvi received a warm welcome, the interior ministry said.

During the meeting, the leaders agreed to develop a joint and rapid response system against terrorism, including expanding training programs aimed at enhancing police capacity, it added.

Xiaohong lauded Pakistan’s efforts in countering terrorism and strengthening internal security, the statement said.

“We appreciate Pakistan’s sacrifices in the fight against terrorism,” he was quoted as saying.

During the meeting, “both ministers agreed on a joint strategy for training and enhancing the professional skills of police and security personnel”. They also vowed to maintain “an exchange of information between the police and other institutions of the two countries”.

Naqvi apprised the Chinese minister of the measures being taken to ensure the security of Chinese citizens in Pakistan, at which the latter expressed his satisfaction.

“The protection of Chinese citizens and projects of mutual interest remains our top priority,” Naqvi was quoted as saying.

He further said that “effective measures had been taken to ensure the security of Chinese citizens in Pakistan”. He said that “a special protection unit was being set up in Islamabad for the security of Chinese nationals“.

Chinese citizens have come under attack multiple times in Pakistan, and according to data shared by the National Counter Terrorism Authority in December 2024, as many as 20 had been killed and 34 injured in terror attacks in the country from 2021 until then.

The information was shared around a month after a security guard shot at two Chinese nationals in Karachi, leaving both of them injured.

In October that year, a bombing at the Karachi airport killed two Chinese engineers and left several others injured.

In July last year, Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif said the government was building a safe and business-friendly environment for the Chinese community in Pakistan by enhancing their security .

He made the statement while chairing a meeting regarding security arrangements for Chinese citizens in Pakistan, further highlighting that “the confidence of Chinese companies in the Pakistani economy is extremely important for our economic future”.

The PM also said that in light of the development of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor , the protection of Chinese nationals in Pakistan had gained even greater importance, issuing directives that measures be taken on a priority basis at all airports to facilitate their arrival and departure.

Cooperation on prevention of cybercrime

The pair also discussed cooperation in the prevention of cybercrimes.

“Pakistan wants to benefit from the support of Chinese institutions to enhance the capacity of the National Cyber Crimes Investigation Agency (NCCIA),“ the statement quoted Naqvi as saying, adding that Chinese-based AI technologies could be of “great help in countering terrorism and addressing security challenges”.

He said that Pakistan and China shared a bond based on “sustainable cooperation“. Naqvi expressed the desire to expand this cooperation further to tackle security challenges and protect mutual interests, the statement said.

During the meeting, it was decided that the two sides will hold meetings of a joint working group every three months, while a meeting at a ministerial level will be held once a year.

Naqvi extended an invitation to the Chinese minister to visit Pakistan, and conveyed his best wishes to the Chinese president and prime minister on behalf of President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Xiaohong also invited Naqvi to attend the Global Security Cooperation Forum — to be held in China in September, the statement added.

The Chinese minister expressed willingness to cooperate with Pakistan at all levels, stressing that “Pakistan and China are strategic partners”.

He also hosted a luncheon in honour of Naqvi and his delegation, the interior ministry said.