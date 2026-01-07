Construction of container vessel for Pakistan National Shipping Corporation begins

KARACHI: Construction of a 1,100 20-foot equivalent unit (TEU) container vessel for the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) was launched on Tuesday, a move aimed at strengthening the country’s maritime sector and reducing reliance on foreign shipping lines.

The steel-cutting ceremony was held at Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works (KSEW) and inaugurated by Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry. Senior officials from the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, PNSC and KSEW were also present.

Addressing the ceremony, the minister described the project as a strategic milestone for the maritime industry, saying it reflected the government’s commitment to revitalising the shipping and shipbuilding sectors in line with national economic priorities.

The 1,100-TEU vessel is being constructed using domestic resources and expertise, underscoring Pakistan’s growing shipbuilding capacity, he said, adding that local construction would strengthen maritime infrastructure and help cut dependence on foreign carriers.

Mr Chaudhry said the addition of the vessel to the PNSC fleet would help conserve foreign exchange by reducing freight payments abroad and enhance the corporation’s capacity to support Pakistan’s import-export trade.

Noting that nearly 95 per cent of the country’s trade volume is transported by sea, the minister said a strong maritime sector was essential for economic stability and growth.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026