E-Paper | July 20, 2026

Construction of container vessel for Pakistan National Shipping Corporation begins

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry addressing the ceremony marking the launch of a container vessel at Karachi shipyard on Jan 6. —PID
Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry addressing the ceremony marking the launch of a container vessel at Karachi shipyard on Jan 6. —PID
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KARACHI: Construction of a 1,100 20-foot equivalent unit (TEU) container vessel for the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) was launched on Tuesday, a move aimed at strengthening the country’s maritime sector and reducing reliance on foreign shipping lines.

The steel-cutting ceremony was held at Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works (KSEW) and inaugurated by Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry. Senior officials from the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, PNSC and KSEW were also present.

Addressing the ceremony, the minister described the project as a strategic milestone for the maritime industry, saying it reflected the government’s commitment to revitalising the shipping and shipbuilding sectors in line with national economic priorities.

The 1,100-TEU vessel is being constructed using domestic resources and expertise, underscoring Pakistan’s growing shipbuilding capacity, he said, adding that local construction would strengthen maritime infrastructure and help cut dependence on foreign carriers.

Mr Chaudhry said the addition of the vessel to the PNSC fleet would help conserve foreign exchange by reducing freight payments abroad and enhance the corporation’s capacity to support Pakistan’s import-export trade.

Noting that nearly 95 per cent of the country’s trade volume is transported by sea, the minister said a strong maritime sector was essential for economic stability and growth.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026

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SAAD FAISAL
Jan 07, 2026 12:32pm
i just wanted to ask are they selling their containers as well or just making them for their own use or do they give container on rent??
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Aamir Latif
Jan 07, 2026 12:33pm
1000TEU's size is a very small container vessevsuitable probably for coastal use in country or max ME, but good to see commercial shipping take a start...
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jan 07, 2026 05:30pm
A 1,1 00 capacity containership of 20 tons equivalent units container ship would be chicken feed compared to over 24,000 TEU being built in the world at present.
Recommend 0

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