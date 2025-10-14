Largest-ever container ship berthed at Karachi

MSC MICOL is seen at the deep-water container terminal, which is reshaping the country’s logistics landscape and regional connectivity.—Courtesy Hutchison Ports

KARACHI: Hutchison Ports Pakistan, the country’s only deep-water container terminal, has berthed MSC MICOL, the largest vessel in the country’s history.

The 400-metre-long container ship has a capacity of 24,070 TEUs, making it one of the most advanced vessels globally and the largest to call at a Pakistani port.

The berthing of MSC MICOL marks a significant milestone, highlighting the terminal’s capacity to handle ultra-large vessels, said a press release.

Handling larger vessels enhances trade efficiency and helps reduce freight costs, supporting the country’s export competitiveness and lowering import expenses.

Maritime Minister Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry termed the berthing a historic event that strengthens Pakistan’s position as a regional shipping hub.

Separately, two subsidiaries of Pakistan National Shipping Corporation — Karachi Shipping and Lahore Shipping — signed agreements to acquire two Aframax tankers, LORAX and NAFSIKA, with deadweight tonnage of 109,990 and 112,051 tonnes, respectively.

PNSC earlier approved a $193.1 million plan to expand its fleet to 30 vessels by 2026.

Published in Dawn, October 14th, 2025