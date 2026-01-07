E-Paper | July 20, 2026

Nestle recalls infant formula over toxin fears

AFP Published
This photograph shows a crow flying next to the logo of Swiss food giant Nestle on the facade of its headquarters ahead of the company’s third-quarter results announcement, in Vevey, western Switzerland on October 14, 2025. —AFP
This photograph shows a crow flying next to the logo of Swiss food giant Nestle on the facade of its headquarters ahead of the company’s third-quarter results announcement, in Vevey, western Switzerland on October 14, 2025. —AFP
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

ZURICH: Swiss food giant Nestle announced on Monday a recall of batches of infant formula in several European countries, notably France, Germany, Austria, Denmark, Italy and Sweden, as a precautionary measure.

On its website, the group said it had detected a “quality issue” in an ingredient sourced from one of its major suppliers.

“Nestle has undertaken testing of all arachidonic acid oil and corresponding oil mixes used in the production of potentially impacted infant nutrition products,” it said on its website.

“No illnesses have been confirmed in connection with the products involved to date.” Nestle said it was in contact with authorities in the relevant countries “to ensure the necessary steps are taken”.

“Nestle assures parents and caregivers that it is implementing appropriate actions, including a product recall where necessary.”

Nestle France said it was carrying out a “preventive and voluntary recall” of certain batches of its Guigoz and Nidal infant formulas after new investigations showed the potential presence of cereulide, a toxin that can cause digestive issues.

The company posted pictures on local versions of its website showing the batch numbers of affected products, which are sold under different names. In Germany, they are called Beba and Alfamino.

Nestle provided instructions for returning the products and obtaining a refund, as well as a phone number to answer consumer questions.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026

World

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Unmasking stability
Updated 20 Jul, 2026

Unmasking stability

THREE reports last Friday — a widening food trade gap, return to a current account deficit, and the government’s...
Flood data gap
20 Jul, 2026

Flood data gap

HAVING endured one of its worst floods last year — triggered by intense monsoons and compounded by sudden water...
Zero-dose alert
20 Jul, 2026

Zero-dose alert

ALTHOUGH Pakistan recently announced its first National Vaccine Policy, it will take time before the immunity gap ...
Gulf escalation
Updated 19 Jul, 2026

Gulf escalation

The threat of the war restarting and the conflict expanding is very real.
Looming monsoon
19 Jul, 2026

Looming monsoon

THE monsoon season is here. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a nationwide alert for widespread,...
Closing one file
19 Jul, 2026

Closing one file

ABDUL Rashid Wani was stopped by Indian soldiers near his home in Srinagar in July 1997. He never returned. Nearly...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe