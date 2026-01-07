E-Paper | July 20, 2026

CTD gets custody of ‘BLA men’ in explosives case

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
Image shows truck loaded with explosive material recovered during a CTD operation in Karachi. — Photo via CTD/File
Image shows truck loaded with explosive material recovered during a CTD operation in Karachi. — Photo via CTD/File
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KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has remanded three suspected terrorists, said to be associated with the proscribed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), in the custody of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in a case pertaining to the possession of around 2,000 kilograms of explosives.

The CTD had brought the three suspects before the administrative judge of the ATCs, at the Judicial Complex within the premises of Karachi central prison and sought their physical custody for further interrogation.

The court remanded the trio in CTD custody until Jan 24 and directed the investigating officer (IO) to produce them on the next date along with a progress report.

According to the CTD, acting on a tip-off, law enforcers apprehended suspect Jalil alias Fareed in Rais Goth. Later, suspects Hamdan Qadir Buksh and Niaz Ali Muhammad were also arrested.

It claimed to have recovered 2,000 kilograms of explosives, 30 plastic drums and five cylinders, rigged with various detonators, and a truck. The police said they were planing to carry out a terrorist attack in the city. During initial grilling, Jalil disclosed that he had been allegedly affiliated with the proscribed Majeed Brigade of the BLA.

Regarding the truck, the suspect revealed that it was intended to be used at a targeted location in Karachi for a terrorist act.

The CTD had registered a case for the offences under Sections 4/5 of the Explosive Substances Act read with Sections 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act. On Monday,CTD officials told a press conference that the suspects had obtained the explosive material from Afghanistan.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026

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