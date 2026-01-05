E-Paper | July 18, 2026

Sindh CTD says major terrorist plot in Karachi foiled; 2,000kg of explosive material seized

News Desk Published
Image shows truck loaded with explosive material recovered during a CTD operation in Karachi. — Photo via CTD
Image shows truck loaded with explosive material recovered during a CTD operation in Karachi. — Photo via CTD
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The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) said on Monday that a major terrorist attack had been averted in Karachi.

Addressing a press conference alongside CTD Additional Inspector General (IG) Zulfiqar Ali Larik in Karachi, CTD Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ghulam Azfar Mahesar said that law enforcement agencies and the “premier intelligence agency” received information that terrorists were planning an attack to target the city.

Mahesar said that the terrorists were planning to attack specific targets in Karachi to “destabilise” national security. He said that intelligence agencies, the Special Branch, the Intelligence Bureau as well as Sindh and Balochistan CTD designed a strategy to thwart these plans.

He said that intelligence officials were deployed in different locations, while focusing on Karachi’s west region.

Mahesar said that after several days of robust efforts, officials succeeded in getting information on a terrorist hideout in Raees Goth, Karachi, where terrorists had prepared a large amount of explosive material.

He said that upon receiving the information, Sindh CTD and the “premier intelligence agency” conducted a joint raid.

“We captured one terrorist, while three or four of them managed to escape the scene,“ he said. Mahesar affirmed that the agencies had initiated a search operation to ensure their capture.

“The officials recovered a Mazda truck loaded with explosive materials,” he said. He said 30 drums filled with explosives, five cylinders filled with explosives, 2,000kg of explosives and detonators had been seized.

CTD Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ghulam Azfar Mahesar addresses a press conference in Karachi. — DawnNewsTV
CTD Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ghulam Azfar Mahesar addresses a press conference in Karachi. — DawnNewsTV

He said that raids were conducted on six sites on the information provided by the terrorist who was arrested, after which another two terrorists were captured, who were also in possession of explosive material.

He said a total of three terrorists had been arrested.

Mahesar said that during the initial interrogation, the terrorists revealed that they were associated with the Bashir Zeb network of the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and the Majeed Brigade.

Image shows explosive filled gas cylinders. — Photo via CTD
Image shows explosive filled gas cylinders. — Photo via CTD

The CTD official said that the additional interrogation and investigation was under way, and authorities were conducting raids to make more arrests. He further said that facilitators and handlers of this terrorist network were identified.

“All the planning regarding the attack was done from outside the country,“ he said. The CTD official said that the facilitators and the handlers involved had been identified, adding that several teams were working on their arrest.

Image shows plastic drums filled with explosives. — Photo via CTD
Image shows plastic drums filled with explosives. — Photo via CTD

He said that the explosive material that was shifted to the metropolis was “ready to go”, adding that this was a major achievement of all agencies that had prevented a major attack in Karachi.

He said that the explosive material seized was “a mix”, saying that some of it was an amalgam of commercial explosives and other items, while some of it was smuggled through Balochistan’s mountainous regions.

The CTD official said that more details on this would be shared at a later date.

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

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Suchbaat
Jan 05, 2026 03:17pm
Good job CTD, stay vigilant. Enemies within are supported by a terror supporting bad neighbor in the east. Pakistan will crush terrorists and there facilitators in the east and the west.
Recommend 0
Hamza
Jan 05, 2026 06:20pm
Best, LEAs doing theri job.
Recommend 0
Shabbir Lakhani
Jan 05, 2026 08:03pm
The identity of the master minds must be revealed. And from the information and the narrative terrorism be nipped in the bud. Out of four per report three managed to escape inspite of coordination and shadowing them from days before. The in efficiency is alarming
Recommend 0
Pakistan Zindabad
Jan 05, 2026 11:56pm
Good job by CTD, keep continue good job for the safety of our country and people. My salute to everyone in our law enforcement officials.
Recommend 0
Nadeem Shah USA
Jan 06, 2026 12:11am
They should be tried in public, and also punished in public.
Recommend 0
Immi
Jan 07, 2026 06:41am
How did they get access to these materials? Stop the supply chain
Recommend 0

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