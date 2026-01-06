Intel agencies, CTD foil major terror plot in Karachi

BARRELS containing explosive material were hidden in the truck under a pile of clothes.—Courtesy CTD

• Around 2,000kg of explosives mounted on truck-based IED seized; three suspects in custody

• CTD officials claim separatist outfit involved, explosive material transported from Afghanistan

KARACHI: Intelligence and law enforcement agencies have thwarted a massive terrorist plot in Karachi,

seizing a huge cache of explosives, cylinders, plastic containers, and sev­eral types of detonators mounted on a ‘ready-to-explode’ truck, in an operation conducted on the outskirts of the port city.

The operation — jointly conducted by the intelligence agencies and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) — averted a potentially major tragedy, with a staggering 2,000kg of explosive material being defused.

In total, the seized explosives comprised 30 plastic drums and five cylinders, rigged with different detonators.

The details of the operation, carried out in Hub, were shared at a press conference held at the Central Police Office by CTD Additional IGP Zulfiqar Larik and DIG Azfar Mahesar.

They said the complex intelligence operation had been going on for several weeks before they finally made a breakthrough. The police officials said three suspects were also in custody in connection with the plot, and an investigation was already underway.

Sharing details of the operation, DIG Mahesar said they had arrested a suspect on a tip-off provided by an intelligence agency, and the arrest led the police to two more suspects, who were arrested from Rais Goth on Sunday night.

The DIG said the suspects had rented a house about 40km from the city, adding that the action to apprehend them had been kept secret to avoid panic among the citizens. However, they were monitored with the help of hi-tech equipment.

During initial interrogation, the suspects reportedly revealed that they were affiliated with the proscribed Majeed Brigade outfit of the Balochistan Liberation Army, led by Commander Bashir Zeb.

According to the officials, the suspects had obtained the explosive material from Afghanistan, which was brought to Balochistan, and then to Karachi — covering a distance of at least 1,000km.

“We have evidence that this network was being operated from a neighbouring country,” said the DIG, adding that these militants had planned this terror plot to “further the interests of India”.

“Indian proxies namely BLA and BLF were using safe havens in Afghanistan,” he claimed.

According to the counter-terror force official, urea fertiliser was also being used to make explosive material, adding that their priority was to break the supply chain of this material.

The official also hinted at an operation to inspect rented properties, saying that terrorists were using such homes to prepare explosive material. DIG Mahesar also called for the strict implementation of laws against ‘illegal use’ of fertilisers and other chemicals.

In response to a question about the possible target, AIG Larik said investigations were underway to determine that, adding that Karachi was being targeted as it is the economic hub of the country.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2026