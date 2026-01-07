PTI social media activists held over posts against PML-N lawmaker

MANSEHRA: The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) on Tuesday arrested two social media activists of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf for allegedly indulging in character assassination on social media of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MPA Syeda Sonia Hussain.

“I approached NCCIA seeking legal action against PTI workers who used social media to challenge my political standing and indulged in my character assassination,” Ms Hussain told reporters.

She said NCCIA officials conducted raids in different localities of the district following her written complaint and arrested Majid Shah Tirmazi and Majid Shah.

Ms Hussain also shared screenshots of multiple social media posts, which she alleged were circulated against her and her family by PTI social media wing. “I cannot tolerate character assassination of myself and my family through such immoral posts. It is my legal right to seek action against those involved in it,” she said.

MPA Sonia says she approached NCCIA after ‘immoral’ posts against her

The MPA added that no individual, male or female, could accept such personal attacks, and therefore she approached the relevant authority for legal redress.

Meanwhile, PTI MPA Akramullah Ghazi condemned the arrests of the party’s activists. “I, being the district president of PTI, appeal to all party workers to remain peaceful. We know how to protect our workers,” Mr Ghazi told reporters. He said NCCIA was a federal agency and demanded the immediate release of the party activists.

“We do not want to escalate the situation, but our workers should be released. We know how to respond politically,” he said.

Mr Ghazi said a peaceful political environment prevailed in the district and accused PML-N of attempting to disturb it through what he termed “unwarranted actions.”

“The PML-N should tolerate political criticism and avoid personal attacks. If politics turns personal, it will not benefit anyone,” he said.

TOURISTS SAFETY: The district administration has directed the police, Rescue 1122 and civic agencies to ensure provision of all essential services to tourists visiting Shogran following recent snowfall in the high-altitude areas of Hazara division.

“The safety of visitors to Shogran is our top priority,” Balakot assistant commissioner Hasrat Khan told reporters on Tuesday.

He inspected the Rescue 1122 station, and met officials to review preparedness for any emergency. Mr Khan directed rescue personnel to remain vigilant to effectively deal with any untoward situation.

He also met officials of the police and Kaghan Development Authority and instructed them to ensure that the artery connecting the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road with Shogran remained open and safe for traffic.

“Tourists will not be allowed to access Shogran without chained four-wheel-drive vehicles, as the road, already steep, becomes extremely dangerous due to ice formation,” Mr Khan warned.

Meanwhile, Seerat Hazarvi, a local resident, urged the government to reopen the Shogran-Siri Paye track, if not for four-wheelers then at least for trekkers wishing to experience the snow-covered Koh-i-Makra range.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026