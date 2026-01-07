E-Paper | July 20, 2026

ANP flays attack on hujra of leader in Tirah

Bureau Report Published
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PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) on Tuesday condemned attack on the hujra of its local leader Abdul Razzaq Afridi in Tirah Maidan area of Khyber tribal district, where explosives were used to damage the property.

ANP provincial president Mian Iftikhar Hussain in a statement said the incident was a cowardly attempt to intimidate those people, who were raising their voice for peace. He said that such tactics would not succeed. He termed law and order situation in the chief minister’s home district as “deplorable and shameful”.

“If this is the state of security in home district of chief minister, the condition of the rest of the province can well be imagined,” he said. He alleged that the people facilitating militants through payment of extortion were living safely, while individuals and political workers struggling for peace were being targeted.

The ANP leader said that if provincial government could spare time from political engagements and visits outside the province, it should also focus on the deteriorating law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He recalled that the residence of Abdul Razzaq Afridi, the district president of ANP, was also targeted in the past. He said that the remaining portion of the residence was now completely destroyed. He said that repeated attacks were clear evidence that militants were operating openly while the provincial government failed to protect citizens.

Mr Hussain alleged that the silence and incompetence of authorities were further emboldening such elements. He stated that security situation in the province was worsening with each passing day, while both federal and provincial governments appeared disconnected from the ground realities and remained engaged in political infighting.

He said that people were left at the mercy of militants with no clear or effective security strategy in place.

He said that ANP stood firmly with Abdul Razaaq Afridi and his family in that difficult time. He said that ANP would not accept terrorism, extremism or attacks on political workers under any circumstances.

He vowed that struggle for peace, democracy and rights of Pakhtuns would continue with even greater resolve.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2026

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