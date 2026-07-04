E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Man, woman found dead in Batkhela house

A Correspondent Published
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MALAKAND: Bodies of a woman and a man were recovered from a house in Batkhela town of Malakand district on Friday.

According to the officials deputed at the Batkhela Levies post, the body of the woman, a resident of the Shringal area of Upper Dir, and that of the man, a resident of Timergara, Lower Dir, were found in a house on Friday morning. Both were presently residing in Batkhela.

The Malakand Levies registered a case of double murder against unknown assailants on behalf of the man’s father and started an investigation.

The complainant admitted that his son had an illicit relationship with the woman.

He said that he asked his son several times not to do so, but he did not budge. However, on Friday morning, he came to know that his son and the woman were killed by unknown assailants.

Published in Dawn, July 4th, 2026

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