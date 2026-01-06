E-Paper | July 19, 2026

One killed as IED targets factory workers in Lakki Marwat

Ghulam Mursalin Marwat Published
DPO Nazir Khan and other police officials at the site of an IED blast in Lakki Marwat on Jan 5, 2026. — Facebook/RPO Bannu
DPO Nazir Khan and other police officials at the site of an IED blast in Lakki Marwat on Jan 5, 2026. — Facebook/RPO Bannu
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LAKKI MARWAT: At least one factory worker lost his life and 11 were injured after a bus – transporting them to a cement plant — was targeted with an improvised explosive device, prompting a police operation that left one alleged attacker dead.

A police official said the factory vehicle was targeted by banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists near the Nawerkhel Morr on Begukhel Road.

He said that one person, identified as Fareedullah, lost his life, while 11 — including two women — were injured. They were later shifted to a local government hospital, whose Medical Superintendent Dr Kifayat Bittani told Dawn that two of the injured were in critical condition.

In response to the bom­bing, the police launched a large-scale operation in the area. Lakki police, CTD Bannu Region, security forces, and peace committees jointly conducted the operation against terrorists’ hideouts in the areas of Wanda Sheikh Khula and Zarifwal, the police official added.

11 cement plant employees injured; police gun down attacker in subsequent operation

According to the official, the militants took up positions in their mountainous hideouts during the operation, which res­ulted in a fierce exchange of fire between the police and the militants.

“As a result, one terrorist was killed and his body was taken into custody by the police,” he claimed, adding that a police constable was also injured in the gun battle and was shifted to the hospital.

Earlier, in a statement, District Police Officer Nazir Khan declared the bomb attack on the vehicle a “cowardly act” by terrorists and said that it was aimed at “disrupting the peace of the area”.

“The injured have been immediately shifted to the hospital, and the elements involved in the explosion will be arrested soon,” he said.

He added that the police were on high alert to maintain peace in the area and “all possible steps” were being taken to protect the lives and property of the people.

The DPO, as well as Bannu Regio­nal Police Officer Sajjad Khan, also visited the injured at the hospital. They inquired about their well-being and reviewed the medical assistance being provided to them.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2026

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

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