E-Paper | July 19, 2026

Body found in Lakki; youth killed in Karak

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LAKKI MARWAT: Body of a young man was found near a graveyard in Gandi Khankhel area of Lakki Marwat, while a youth was shot dead in Karak on Monday, the police said.

`The police`s Rescue-15 incharge officer along with a party reached Gandi Khankhel and shifted the body to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital,` an official said.

`It appears that he died of excessive use of drugs as he had a syringe with a needle in his right arm,` he said, adding that the deceased was later identified as Hanifullah and his body was handed over to relatives.

Separately, a young man was shot dead in the Kandukhel area of Karak district.

A Rescue 1122 official saidthat they dispatched a medical team to the venue when the control room received information about the firing incident.

He identified the deceased as Habibullah, 25, a resident of Kandukhel area, and said that his body was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital to fulfil legal formalities.

The official said the reason behind the attack could not be ascertained immediately.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2026

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