Three terrorists killed in Lakki encounter

PESHAWAR: Three terrorists were killed in an encounter with personnel of Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of police in Lakki Marwat district on Sunday.

According an official statement issued by CTD, the department received information about possible entry of terrorists to Sarai Naurang area of Lakki Marwat district. It said that special weapons and tactics teams of Bannu CTD and local police from Lakki Marwat intercepted them on Pardal Begokhel road in Sarai Naurang.

It said that terrorists opened firing at CTD personnel, who retaliated. It said that after the firing was stopped, a search operation was launched in the area and the teams found bodies of three militants.

The killed terrorists were later identified as target killers Mohammad Nazir alias Mujahid, Fawadullah alias Moaz and Afnan Khan alias Afnani. The statement said that they were involved in targeted killing of police personnel Zaram Khan, Hafeezullah, Waheed Nawab, Arifullah and Habibullah, FC personnel Zainullah, clerk Merajuddin and retired Lance Naik Habibullah.

A Kalashnikov, two 9mm pistols, two mobile phones and three cards of a banned organisation were recovered from the killed terrorists, said the statement.

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2026