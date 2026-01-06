E-Paper | July 19, 2026

LHC seeks Punjab Bar Council record on suspending licence of Rajab Butt’s lawyer

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
Advocate Ali Ashfaq speaking to the media outside Lahore High Court, Nov 18, 2025. — Social media/Mian Ali Ashfaq
Advocate Ali Ashfaq speaking to the media outside Lahore High Court, Nov 18, 2025. — Social media/Mian Ali Ashfaq
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday summoned the complete record of the Punjab Bar Council (PbBC) about the suspension of practising licence of Mian Ali Ashfaq, the counsel for YouTuber Rajab Butt.

Justice Malik Awais Khalid heard a petition filed by Advocate Ashfaq challenging the suspension of his licence to practise law.

At the outset, the judge asked a counsel for the PbBC whether a lawyer’s licence could be suspended without issuing a notice and hearing his/her version.

The counsel argued that the licence was suspended after fulfilling all legal requirements. He said the petition was not maintainable yet as the petitioner should approach the relevant forum.

Advocate Shazib Masood represented Mr Ashfaq and contended that the licence was suspended by the PbBC executive committee without a lawful authority.

The petitioner’s counsel pointed out that the power to suspend a licence vests exclusively with the Punjab Bar Council’s tribunal.

The judge directed the PbBC lawyer to submit a complete record of the matter on Tuesday (today).

The order passed by PbBC Executive Committee Chairman Zabiullah Nagra said the licence of the lawyer was suspended on a complaint from the president and general secretary of the Karachi Bar Association.

The strike had been called in protest against the alleged victimisation of the Karachi Bar Association’s former librarian, Naseer Muhammad Kalhoro.

The order noted that while defending his client, the advocate made statements against the legal fraternity, which the PbBC described as serious professional impropriety.

The executive committee unanimously decided to suspend Advocate Ashfaq’s licence to practice law with immediate effect.

The committee referred the matter to the disciplinary committee of the Council for further proceedings regarding the permanent cancellation of the licence in accordance with law.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2026

Pakistan

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Gulf escalation
Updated 19 Jul, 2026

Gulf escalation

The threat of the war restarting and the conflict expanding is very real.
Looming monsoon
19 Jul, 2026

Looming monsoon

THE monsoon season is here. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a nationwide alert for widespread,...
Closing one file
19 Jul, 2026

Closing one file

ABDUL Rashid Wani was stopped by Indian soldiers near his home in Srinagar in July 1997. He never returned. Nearly...
GSP-Plus renewal
Updated 18 Jul, 2026

GSP-Plus renewal

THERE is no glossing over the fact that the country’s leadership faces tough choices in the months ahead. Brussels...
AJK engagement
18 Jul, 2026

AJK engagement

A WELCOME lowering of political temperatures appears to be underway in Azad Kashmir, as the region’s...
Delayed relief
18 Jul, 2026

Delayed relief

THE decision to defer the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage’s first funding approvals is a setback for...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe