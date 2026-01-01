Punjab bar suspends licence of lawyer representing TikToker Rajab Butt

LAHORE: The Punjab Bar Council (PbBC) on Thursday suspended the practising licence of Advocate Mian Ali Ashfaq for representing TikToker Rajab Butt before a Karachi court despite a strike called by the local bar.

The strike had been called in protest against the alleged victimisation of the Karachi Bar Association’s former librarian, Naseer Muhammad Kalhoro. During the strike, judicial proceedings were strictly prohibited within the city courts’ premises.

According to an order issued by PbBC Executive Committee’s Chairman Zabiullah Nagra, the action was taken after receiving a letter from the president and general secretary of the Karachi Bar Association.

The letter drew the council’s attention to a “video circulating on social media in which Advocate Ashfaq was seen appearing before the Karachi City Courts while representing TikToker Rajab Butt during an ongoing lawyers’ strike,” said Nagra.

“It further observed that the advocate appeared before the courts despite the strike, allegedly accompanied by private guards or individuals in clear violation of the strike restrictions and the established canons of the legal profession,” the order stated.

It further noted that while defending his client, the advocate made statements against the legal fraternity, which the PbBC described as “serious professional impropriety”.

“These remarks reportedly caused divisions within the legal fraternity, leading to confrontation and discord among lawyers,” it added.

As per the order, Advocate Ashfaq’s conduct created an “atmosphere of dispute and disharmony, gravely damaging the reputation, unity and collective integrity of the legal community”.

Examining his professional record, the order said that Advocate Ashfaq was registered as an advocate with the PbBC in 2010 and the high court in 2012.

“As a practising lawyer,” the council asserted that Advocate Ashfaq was “duty bound to uphold the dignity and high standing of the legal profession at all times”.

“The executive committee unanimously decided to suspend Advocate Ashfaq’s licence to practice law with immediate effect,” it said.

The committee also referred the matter to the disciplinary committee of the council for further proceedings regarding the permanent cancellation of the licence in accordance with law.

Talking to Dawn, Nagra said the PbBC, as a statutory regulatory body, was not required to issue a prior notice before suspending a lawyer’s licence in cases involving professional misconduct.

“Every enrolled advocate is presumed to have full knowledge of the code of conduct prescribed under the Bar Council rules and is duty-bound to comply with it,” he said.

Council’s executive committee chairman added that the lawyer concerned had been found involved in activities “unbecoming of a member of the legal profession” for quite some time.

On Monday, YouTuber Rajab Butt was physically assaulted at a sessions court in Karachi during the hearing of a case registered against him for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

The hearing, during which the Youtuber was represented by Ashfaq, was marred by violence and chaos.

Ashfaq has also been appearing as counsel for former spymaster Faiz Hameed in the trial concluded against him before a military court.