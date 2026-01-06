E-Paper | July 19, 2026

PTI plans ‘street movement’ across Punjab

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, Punjab, has announced launching “street movement” across the province – as a part of protest strategy launched by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi on the instructions of party founder Imran Khan.

Mr Afridi had visited Punjab and now would go to Karachi next week to galvanise party supporters.

The PTI, Punjab, led by chief organiser Aliya Hamza has developed two pamphlets titled “Imran Khan Qaed Nahin” and “Pakistan ki Faryad – Abhi Ya Phir Kabhi Nahin” and asked all party MNAs, MPAs, ticket-holders, office-bearers to start distributing handbills at every household, markets, roads, shops etc.

The pamphlets carry Imran Khan’s picture, a logo “Fight for Freedom” and statements. In one pamphlet, the PTI has stated that Imran Khan is not imprisoned but the people of Pakistan. It says not only Khan is behind bars but people’s voice, vote and hope. It says Imran Khan’s release from jail is the freedom of people of Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2026

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