E-Paper | July 19, 2026

Prolonged dry spell, cold wave forecast

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ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Director Mohammad Irfan Virk on Monday said prolonged dry and chilly conditions, along with dense fog in some areas, will prevail until February without any predictions of rain or snowfall.

Talking to a private news channel, the PMD director Punjab and other regions will continue to experience foggy conditions and low temperatures until February.

Responding to a query, he said the current spell of snowfall had now ended, but the cold wave will persist, and temperatures will remain low.

He said cold and dry weather was expected to continue across most parts of the country with severe cold conditions forecast for hilly areas during the early morning and nighttime hours.

He added that dense to moderate fog was likely to reduce visibility in several plain areas, particularly in Punjab, upper Sindh and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and may potentially disrupt travel during early morning and late-night hours.

He said that Islamabad and its surrounding areas will experience cold and dry weather with fog likely to form during the night and early morning hours.

Mr Virk said most districts of Balochistan were likely to remain cold and dry.

He said Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan will experience cloudy weather, with rain and snowfall expected in the hilly regions, intensifying the winter chill there.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2026

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