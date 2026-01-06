Spiritual fervour marks Guru Gobind Singh’s birth anniversary at Gurdwara Panja Sahib

TAXILA: The historic Gurdwara Panja Sahib reverberated with hymns, prayers and spiritual fervour on Monday as Sikh devotees gathered to celebrate the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the tenth and last Guru of the Sikh faith.

The 360th birth anniversary, known as Prakash Purab in the Sikh religion, was marked with special prayers, continuous recitation from the Guru Granth Sahib and devotional kirtan, creating an atmosphere of deep reverence and communal harmony.

Devotees paid homage to the Guru’s timeless teachings of courage, equality and justice, which continue to inspire generations across the world.

Rituals began early in the morning as worshippers assembled at the revered shrine to offer ardas, listen to recitations from the Guru Granth Sahib and participate in devotional kirtan. A colourful procession was also taken out within the gurdwara premises to mark the birth celebrations. Langar was arranged for all visitors, reinforcing the Sikh tradition of equality and community service, as the celebrations concluded with prayers for peace and unity.

Gullbeer Singh, granthi (caretaker) of the Sikh temple, while shedding light on the life of the last Sikh Guru, said that Guru Gobind Singh Ji, born in 1666, played a pivotal role in shaping Sikh identity. He said the historic establishment of the Khalsa Panth in 1699 transformed the Sikh community into a collective bound by faith, discipline and a commitment to stand against oppression.

“His message of fearless spirituality and selfless service remains relevant far beyond religious boundaries,” he added.

“The birth anniversary of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji reminds us of his message of courage and equality. Coming to Panja Sahib on this sacred day strengthens our spiritual bond and pride in our heritage,” said local community leader Sardar Jaggi Singh. Another attendee, Balbir Kaur, described the celebration as a link between past and present. “Observing Prakash Purab at this historic gurdwara connects us with our ancestors and the values the Guru taught us to uphold,” she said.

Young participants also highlighted the broader message of harmony. “Panja Sahib is a symbol of unity. People from different faiths joining us today shows that Guru Ji’s teachings of peace and service are still alive,” said Sukhdev Singh.

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) official Asmat Ullah said the event reflected Pakistan’s commitment to preserving religious heritage and promoting interfaith harmony.

“The celebration at Gurdwara Panja Sahib carries deep historical resonance, not only as a reminder of Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s teachings but also as an expression of Sikh heritage in Pakistan, a country where Sikh historical sites are treasured by global pilgrims,” he added.

Such observances also enhance Pakistan’s image as a site of religious pluralism, particularly in Hasanabdal, where Sikh and other minority communities actively contribute to social cohesion. Officials and community representatives said events like these underscore shared values of peace, unity and mutual respect.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2026