E-Paper | July 18, 2026

Guru Gobind Singh’s birth anniversary observed

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SWAT: The district administration Swat on Sunday organised a ceremony to mark the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the spiritual leader of the Sikh community.

The event featured cake cutting, special prayers and expressions of joy by the participants. The deputy commissioner Swat, Muhibullah Khan Yousafzai, attended the ceremony as chief guests while additional deputy commissioner Imran Ali Shah and other officials also attended the function.

Other participants included focal person for minority affairs Pradeep Kumar, head Granthi Bansari Lal, Pastor Qaisar Shahbaz, prominent members of the Sikh community and representatives of other minority communities.

The ceremony was held in a peaceful and cordial atmosphere, with participants exchanging greetings on the occasion. Addressing the gathering, The DC extended warm congratulations to the Sikh community and said, “The district administration stands with all communities and actively shares their joys and celebrations.”

He said Pakistan is a multicultural country where followers of all religions enjoy complete freedom and constitutional protection. “The district administration is fully committed to safeguarding the rights and welfare of minority communities,” he added.

Participants lauded the district administration for organising the event in a dignified manner. At the conclusion of the ceremony, a cake was cut and sweets were distributed among the guests.

Speakers at the event highlighted the teachings of Guru Gobind Singh Ji and stressed the importance of promoting peace, brotherhood and religious harmony.

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2026

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