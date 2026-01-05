E-Paper | July 18, 2026

US Vice President Vance says ‘crazy person’ tried to break into his home

Reuters Published
US Vice President JD Vance delivers remarks in Alburtis, Pennsylvania, the US on December 16. — Reuters
US Vice President JD Vance delivers remarks in Alburtis, Pennsylvania, the US on December 16. — Reuters
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US Vice President JD Vance on Monday said “a crazy person” had tried to break into his Ohio home by hammering on the windows, noting he and his family were not there at the time.

CNN, citing an unnamed US law enforcement source, reported earlier that officials were probing an incident at the home and had taken one person into custody.

“As far as I can tell, a crazy person tried to break in by hammering the windows. I’m grateful to the Secret Service and the Cincinnati police for responding quickly,” Vance said in a post on X.

“We weren’t even home as we had returned already to DC,” he added, asking the media not to show pictures of the house with holes in the windows.

The Secret Service was not immediately available for comment.

It was the latest episode of political violence directed at a US elected official. Last June, a senior Democratic state assemblywoman from Minnesota and her husband were shot dead by a gunman in what authorities said was a politically motivated murder.

Last April, a man set fire to the house of Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro while the governor and his family were asleep at the residence.

That attack bore similarities to the October 2022 home invasion of the San Francisco residence of Nancy Pelosi, the former Democratic speaker of the US House of Representatives, when a man beat her husband with a hammer.

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Hamed
Jan 05, 2026 11:39pm
Persons like you break into countries of others!
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 06, 2026 12:38am
No doubt, there are lots of crazy people all over the world including Washington, D.C.
Recommend 0
Vellala Oli
Jan 06, 2026 06:26am
Vance didn't say “a crazy person” had tried to break into his home in TN. He said a thief. Good that his family was not there at the time. Phew, close call...
Recommend 0

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