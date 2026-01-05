THE new year has begun on a promising note for women’s cricket in Pakistan. Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi has set himself the target of delivering a memorable Women’s Twenty20 World Cup in 2028. The tournament was awarded to Pakistan as compensation after it allowed India to play its Champions Trophy matches last year on neutral venues; it will be the first major ICC women’s tournament hosted by the country. It will also be the first World Cup Pakistan will host since it co-hosted the 1996 Men’s One-day International World Cup. Mr Naqvi stated this week that the upgradation work in stadiums across the country was aimed at holding the women’s tournament in a befitting manner. Playing host will give a boost to women’s cricket in the country; Pakistan has already witnessed the positive impact it has on the team. Pakistan held the qualifiers for last year’s Women’s ODI World Cup and won all the matches to book a spot at the tournament in India and Sri Lanka. Home-ground advantage then spurred India to their maiden Women’s World Cup crown last year.

But the impact of hosting goes far beyond performance on the pitch. Most importantly, it inspires future generations. Witnessing a tournament so closely will inspire young girls to take up the sport, increasing participation from the grassroots. Not only that, it will also bring increased investment to women’s cricket, helping build a stronger structure, and lay a solid foundation for growth. World Cup hosting leaves behind a legacy and it is heartening to see that Mr Naqvi has made it his primary objective. With the Women’s T20 World Cup in focus, it is also expected that the development will be a push towards the launch of the women’s edition of the Pakistan Super League. That will be a significant step towards equal opportunity and pay parity between men and women players in the country.

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2026