Centenary celebrations of Baloch scholar held in Gwadar

• Speakers pay tribute to Syed Zahoor Hashmi for his services to Balochi

• Ex-CM Dr Malik lauds decision to dedicate 2026 to literary figure

GWADAR: The centenary celebrations of renowned linguist, researcher, literary figure and poet late Syed Zahoor Shah Hashmi have formally begun in the port city of Gwadar.

In this connection, an event was recently jointly organised by several social, cultural and literary organisations, with the support of the Gwadar Municipal Committee, at the RCD Council’s Syed Hashmi Auditorium.

Former Balochistan chief minister Dr Abdul Malik Baloch attended as the chief guest, while Gwadar MPA Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman, Municipal Committee Chairman Majid Johar, Syed Hashmi Academy President Ali Issa, and Balochistan Academy General Secretary Maqbool Nasir were among the prominent participants.

The event was presided over by Gwadar RCD Council President Haji Abdul Ghani.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Abdul Malik Baloch paid rich tribute to Syed Hashmi’s outstanding services to the Balochi language and literature.

He said that after Mulla Fazil, Syed Hashmi held the most prominent and comprehensive position in Balochi literary history.

Decision lauded

He appreciated the decision to dedicate 2026 to Syed Hashmi with year-long activities and announced further financial support for the publication of the late poet’s books.

MPA Hidayat-ur-Rehman assured full cooperation in organising events throughout the year across the country, calling Syed Hashmi the pride of Gwadar and a valuable asset of Balochi literature. He said the centenary celebrations would provide the younger generation with an opportunity to better understand and research his work.

Mr Johar announced that Gwadar would become the first municipality in Balochistan to install signboards in the Balochi language. He also said digital counters and official announcements at the municipal office would be made in Balochi, with plans to introduce Balochi shop signboards across the city.

Other speakers highlighted Syed Hashmi’s literary, linguistic and cultural contributions, stressing the need to promote the Balochi language and work towards its use as a medium of instruction.

The ceremony also featured a themed poetry recital by young poets, a theatre screening by Khairjan Art Academy, and a musical evening in which renowned artists performed Syed Hashmi’s poetry.

The event concluded with appreciation for all partner organisations and the announcement that upcoming literary events, including the Gwadar Book Fair, would also be dedicated to Syed Zahoor Shah Hashmi.

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2026