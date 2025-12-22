Mama Qadeer Baloch laid to rest in Surab

QUETTA: Mama Qadeer Baloch, vice-chairman of the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) and a prominent campaigner for the rights of the Baloch people, was laid to rest in his native town of Surab on Sunday. He passed away a day earlier at the age of 85.

He was buried at the Eidgah graveyard in Surab after funeral prayers attended by hundreds of people, including local political leaders and workers, human rights activists, lawyers, students and residents.

Mama Qadeer had devoted decades to a peaceful campaign highlighting enforced disappearances and alleged human rights violations in Balochistan. His activism drew national and international attention to the issue, despite personal hardship.

Mourners paid tribute to his perseverance and described his struggle as a lasting contribution to the rights movement in the province, saying his efforts had helped raise public awareness about enforced disappearances.

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2025