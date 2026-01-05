E-Paper | July 18, 2026

Students flaunt innovative entrepreneurship ideas at Hitec

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TAXILA: The Heavy Industries Taxila Education City (Hitec) university girls’ society on Sunday brought the campus alive with colour, creativity, and commerce as it successfully hosted Fusion Fest, a vibrant student-led festival that highlighted innovation, talent, and entrepreneurial spirit.

The event featured 17 creatively curated stalls, each reflecting the hard work and imagination of students from various academic departments. From locally crafted perfumes and handmade jewellery to home-baked delicacies and customised art pieces, the fest transformed the campus into a buzzing marketplace where passion met purpose.

“Universities are not only centres of academic excellence but also spaces where creativity, leadership, and entrepreneurship are nurtured. Initiatives like Fusion Fest provide our students with valuable exposure, helping them develop confidence, teamwork, and practical skills beyond the classroom. Hitec University fully supports such activities as they play a vital role in grooming students into well-rounded, responsible individuals,” said Prof Dr S. Kamran Afaq, Vice Chancellor, Hitec University Taxila, while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the event.

Students proudly presented their self-developed brands, demonstrating how hobbies can evolve into viable business ideas. The confidence, originality, and professionalism on display captured the attention of visitors and faculty alike, turning the festival into a powerful showcase of youth-led enterprise.

A major attraction of the day was the hand-painting activity, which added an interactive and artistic dimension to the event. Students enthusiastically participated, creating a lively atmosphere filled with colour, laughter, and expression.

Beyond celebration, Fusion Fest served as a platform for skill development, peer collaboration, and entrepreneurial exploration, encouraging young women to think creatively and confidently beyond the classroom. With its blend of innovation, energy, and community spirit, the festival stood out as a memorable campus event, one that not only entertained but also empowered students to transform ideas into action.

“The festival gave us a rare opportunity to step out of our classrooms and express ourselves creatively.

Events like this make campus life more vibrant and help students discover their hidden potential,” said Kinza Aftab, a participating student from the Management Sciences department.

“This platform allowed us to turn our ideas into something tangible. Showcasing our own brands boosted our confidence and showed us that entrepreneurship can start right here on campus,” shared Dua Ali, a student exhibitor.

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2026

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