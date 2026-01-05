Local hunter takes ibex trophy

CHITRAL: A young local hunter from Lower Chitral, Hamad Muhammad Baig, successfully completed the first trophy hunt of the season in Rosh Gol, Terich Turkho Conservancy located in Upper Chitral.

The hunter had obtained permit from the wildlife department by paying Rs148348, while the shooting distance was recorded at 342 meters and the horn length of the harvested ibex was measured at 45.2 inches.

An official of CGNP told Dawn that this successful trophy hunting event reflected the principles of scientific and sustainable wildlife management while the revenue generated from trophy hunting played a significant role in community development and the conservation of natural resources.

He commendedthe efforts of the local community particularly the Village Conservation Committee (VCC) Zondrangram, whichplayed primary role in theconservation process and efforts.

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2026