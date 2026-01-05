Two injured suspects held with large quantity of drugs

BAHAWALPUR: Karampur police, Vehari district, claimed on Sunday to have arrested two alleged drug smugglers in injured condition after an ‘encounter’, recovering charas and opium worth hundreds of thousands of rupees from their vehicle near Pull Sahoo.

According to Mailsi DSP Saeed Ahmed Sial, police at a picket at Pul Sahoo signalled a vehicle occupied by three suspects to stop. However, the suspects opened fire on the police, leading to crossfire between the two sides.

The DSP claimed that during the crossfire, one of the suspects fled the scene while the two others, later identified as Mohsin Ali and Ali Raza, suffered bullet injuries and were arrested.

On searching the vehicle, the police recovered 149kg charas and 15kg opium, he said.

He said that the suspects were on their way to Vehari to deliver the narcotics consignment to peddlers.

They were shifted to hospital, while their vehicle was impounded and a case against their fleeing accomplice was registered, the DSP added.

The police said that the suspects would be interrogated to extract information about their network in Vehari and other parts of the district.

FIA RAID: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), during a raid in Kahrorpucca tehsil of Lodhran district, arrested a device operator and his three accomplices for making illegal deductions from the Benazir Income Support (BISP) amounts meant for deserving women.

According to the FIA, they got a tip-off that a device operator, Sheheryar, who ran a general store on Railway Road, was making illegal deductions from the BISP amounts.

Acting on the information, an FIA team raided the shop and caught the suspect red-handed and recovered Rs100,000 from his pocket.

On the suspect’s identification, the FIA also arrested his three accomplices - Qasim, Nadeem Riaz and Qasim Malik.

IUB: The Islamia University, Bahawalpur (IUB) has established a Prime Minister Youth Development Centre (PMYDC) here to help students learn different skills.

According to an IUB press release, inaugurating the centre, IUB Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Kamran said that IUB was playing a proactive role in providing students with opportunities for skill development, creativity and civic engagement.

He noted that PMYDC will act as a catalyst for student-led initiatives, fostering a culture of innovation and responsible leadership.

The VC appointed Prof Dr Najia Saher, chairperson, artificial intelligence (AI) department and Faisal Shahzad as PMYDC ambassadors.

On the occasion, Prof Dr Saher said that the centre will serve as a hub for innovation, guidance and inclusive opportunities for students, particularly the women, across various disciplines.

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2026