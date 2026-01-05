Furniture factory gutted by blaze

GUJRAT: A furniture factory was burnt down after a fire broke out early on Sunday morning in the Sada Chak area along the Shahdaula Road.

As per details, a huge quantity of wood was stored inside the factory which caught fire due to unknown reasons. However, no human loss was reported as the fire and smoke engulfed the area.

Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot and started an operation to extinguish the fire at around 8am with five fire engines, while a dozen officials participated in the operation. The operation continued for more than two hours, after which the fire was extinguished.

Rescue officials said that the fire had engulfed a large hall inside the factory which had no ventilation. The officials said that this made the operation difficult and time-consuming. They said that some 32,000 liters of water was used in the operation.

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2026