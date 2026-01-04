Eight illegal Afghan nationals detained in Balochistan

QUETTA: Security forces conducted an operation in the Ghwaiya Ghar area along the Dera Ghazi Khan Road, detaining eight Afghan nationals who were residing illegally in the district. The detainees were later handed over to the Levies authorities.

According to officials, the Loralai Levies took the individuals into custody and later handed them over to security authorities at the Pak-Afghan border, from where they will be deported to Afghanistan.

Following the Afghan war, thousands of Afghan refugees settled in various camps across Loralai district.

Over the past four decades, their population grew significantly. After the federal government announced the repatriation of Afghan refugees, the district administration evacuated four refugee camps, demolished houses built by the refugees, and facilitated the return of several families to Afghanistan.

Many refugees residing illegally moved to Loralai city and its outskirts, renting houses at high costs. Thousands of Afghan nationals are still reportedly living illegally in Loralai and surrounding areas. Public circles have called on security forces to further intensify operations to repatriate illegal Afghan residents to their home country.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2026