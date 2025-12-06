Returning Afghans — leaving behind the complexities of a different culture

PESHAWAR: Uzma was just a toddler when her family fled the escalating conflict, seeking refuge in Pakistan in 1998. Raised in a new land, she navigated through the complexities of a different culture. Over the years, her identity has been shaped by both her Afghan heritage and her Pakistani upbringing.

“Our life was very good in Afghanistan,” she recalls, a wistful tone in her voice. “I was two to three years old when we came from Afghanistan.”

“The main reason for coming to Pakistan was because of the fights there,” she said.

“When the rocket landed in our street, my brother told my parents that either we would die here or we would have to leave our country,” she said.

“Leaving our country and relatives was a very hard decision.” The trauma of war, the fear of violence, and the uncertainty of the future drove her family to seek safety in Pakistan.

Her educational journey reflects this dual identity. She completed her education in Pakistan.

Despite the challenges, she excelled academically, earning accolades and recognition. “I got 4th position in BSc in Peshawar, then I did MSc in which I got a gold medal and also topped in MPhil.” This success, however, was often overshadowed by the practical difficulties of being an Afghan national in Pakistan.

“The biggest obstacle was in education, like university; there was one quota seat for Afghan students.” The struggle for opportunities extended to the professional world. “There were no job facilities in government sectors, but in private sectors too, they would see whether if a person is Pakistani or Afghan.”

The constant worry about visa renewals and the recent blocking of bank accounts, including the one at her workplace where she hasn’t been paid for two months, adds to the stress.

“We have a lot of fears of deportation. We are only three females: me, my sister and mother. Someone said a few days ago that Afghans living near the airport have to leave the country, and we are not getting visas.”

Uzma and thousands other Afghan women are facing deportation as Pakistani authorities have since Sept 1 launched crackdown to expel more than 1.3 million Afghan nationals with Proof of Registration (PoR) card holders, the last category of refugees legally living in the country without visas.

According to UNHCR spokesperson, Qaiser Khan Afridi, there are several categories of Afghan refugees. The first category includes those with PoR cards. These cards were issued by the government in 2006-2007 following a Nadra registration drive, which registered two million people. As June 2025, approximately one million PoR cardholders remained. These individuals are considered refugees, meaning they are under international protection.

The second category of refugees is defined by 2017 cabinet decision that outlined comprehensive Afghan management strategy with several components. One component focused on border management to prevent undocumented entry.

Another addressed the lack of specific refugee law in Pakistan at the time, with plans to enact such legislation. A third component involved registering undocumented individuals, which led to issuance of Afghan Citizen Cards (ACCs).

The third category of refugees arrived in Pakistan after Taliban took over Afghanistan including approximately 600,000 people, including journalists, singers and others.

Action was taken against undocumented individuals in September 2023 against ACC holders in April 2025, and against PoR cardholders in September 2025.

From Sept 15, 2023, to Dec 2023, approximately 490,000 people left Pakistan.

In 2024, an additional 315,000 people departed. In 2025, 1,025,000 people left, including undocumented individuals, ACC holders and PoR cardholders.

International Organisation for Migration (IOM) figures issued on November 28 show that since April 1, 2025, a total of 950,028 Afghan nationals returned, of which 134,118 (14pc) were deported.

Many PoR and ACC holders have resided in Pakistan for 40-45 years. PoR cardholders have access to opportunity, including quota in universities.

According to the available data, approximately 92,000 Afghan refugee students are enrolled in government schools in Pakistan. Additionally, 10,000 students receive non-formal education at home, and 56,000 attend refugee schools. Over 1,000 students are enrolled in universities.

UNHCR provides various programmes, including skills training. They also undertake initiatives like providing textbooks, bags and other facilities.

But while many of the returning Afghan refugees, having been born and raised in Pakistan, face an uncertain future in their country of origin, it is female students, like Uzma, who have to worry about their studies and careers in a country where the puritanical rulers have imposed a complete ban on girls education and employment opportunities for them.

