Afghan injured in Swabi police ‘encounter’

SWABI: An Afghan national was arrested in an injured condition after an exchange of fire with the police in Topi tehsil here on Saturday.

The suspect was identified as Sohail Khan, who is currently residing in the Gandaf refugee camp.

The incident occurred near the camp in the jurisdiction of Gadoon Amazai Industrial Estate police station, said Liaqat Ali, Swabi police spokesperson.

He said the police were checking vehicles on the Gadoon Estate-Utla Road in Muslimabad area when they signalled a motorcycle driven by an Afghan national to stop, but he tried to speed away.

The official said the police chased him, but he started firing at them, prompting the cops to retaliate in self-defence, leaving the fleeing an injured.

SHO Gadoon Estate police station Saidul Amin Khan said they recovered an unlicenced pistol used by the suspect.

The injured was taken to the Topi Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2026