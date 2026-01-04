Degrees awarded to graduating teachers at GECE’s third convocation

Graduating students take the oath at the convocation.—Dawn

KARACHI: The Government Elementary College of Education (GECE) Hussainabad hosted its third convocation ceremony on Saturday, celebrating the achievements of the Class of 2025.

The event honoured the dedication and perseverance of graduating teachers who are poised to make a significant impact in Pakistan’s classrooms.

The ceremony commenced with a formal academic procession, followed by a recitation from the Quran and the national anthem.

Graduates were awarded degrees and special distinctions. In her valedictory address, Gul-e-Zehra inspired her fellow graduates to lead with purpose and passion in their teaching careers.

Speaking as the chief guest, Sindh High Court Chief Justice Zafar Ahmed Rajput said: “As a representative of the legal fraternity, I will say very clearly that laws may guide a nation, but it is education that shapes it.”

University of Karachi Vice Chancellor Khalid Iraqi also delivered a speech celebrating the resilience and innovation of educators.

Other prominent guests included Shehzad Roy, President of Zindagi Trust, Khalid Mahmood, Nazim Haji, Muhammad Ali Tabba among others.

Durbeen CEO Salma Alam emphasised the transformative role of educators in nation-building. “Teachers are the backbone of any nation, and all of you and all of us are not just educators; we are the architects of social change in Pakistan. As we walk this path, it is important to remember that our journey is not just about personal success but about paving the way for others and a commitment to something larger than oneself. This is the collective force that will set Pakistan on the path to prosperity,” she said.

This year’s convocation marked a special milestone for the GECE as the first batch of graduates are now officially licensed government teachers, having successfully obtained their teaching licences.

The class of 2023, 2024 and 2025 are already making a difference in the education sector as they are currently teaching at Zindagi Trust’s government schools. These graduates have secured guaranteed jobs, ensuring a bright future for both them and their students. This is the third batch of GECE-trained teachers to be placed in schools through this innovative programme, reinforcing the institution’s commitment to providing quality education and building a strong foundation for Pakistan’s future educators.

While the convocation focused on the accomplishments of the Class of 2025, the GECE also reaffirmed its vision for the future. The institution is set to launch Pakistan’s first Master’s Programme for Teacher Education in collaboration with the University of Oxford. This groundbreaking programme, beginning in 2026, will provide advanced training for teacher-educators, further strengthening the foundation of teaching preparation in the country.

The ceremony concluded with a Teacher’s Oath, led by Yasmin Motasim, which affirmed the graduates’ commitment to fostering quality education. The GECE’s Convocation 2025 was a celebration of achievement, a reflection of its mission to elevate public education, and a promise to continue empowering educators to drive meaningful change in Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2026