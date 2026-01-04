President pays tribute to visually impaired persons on World Braille Day

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has urged that collective efforts be made to bring differently-abled people into the mainstream social fabric.

The president said that Pakistan was founded on the principles of equality, social justice and respect for human dignity. Our progress as a nation depends on ensuring that every citizen is able to contribute meaningfully to society, Mr Zardari said in his message on the World Braille Day observed January 4 every year.

President Zardari emphasised that accessible education, inclusive public services and equal opportunities for persons with visual impairment are therefore both a constitutional responsibility and a moral duty.

Pakistan also continues to honour its international commitments, including the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and the Sustainable Development Goals, which call for inclusive and equitable societies where all people live with dignity and equal rights, he said.

World Braille Day marks the birth anniversary of Louis Braille, whose system of tactile literacy transformed access to education, information and self-reliance for millions around the world. Braille is not only a means of reading and writing. It stands as a lasting symbol of independence, confidence and equal opportunity.

Pakistan remains committed to promoting Braille literacy, inclusive curricula and the use of assistive and digital technologies that expand access to learning and information. Equally important is the integration of accessibility standards across public buildings, government services and digital platforms so that no citizen is excluded from civic life.

He paid tribute to persons with visual impairment for their resilience and determination, as well as to educators, parents, caregivers and organisations who work tirelessly to promote Braille education and social inclusion across the country. Their efforts play a vital role in opening pathways to independence and self-reliance.

The president urged the federal and provincial governments, institutions, civil society, the private sector and the wider community to work together to remove barriers, strengthen accessibility and foster a culture of empathy and inclusion.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2026