Youth skill development top priority of federal govt: Muqam

SHANGLA: Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and Safron Eng Amir Muqam on Sunday distributed laptops among 45 students of the Shangla University under the Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme.

On this occasion, Mr Muqam, who is also PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa president, also inaugurated a modern digital smart classroom at the varsity.

Addressing the ceremony, he said the federal government was fully committed to equipping youth with modern education and technology. He appreciated the efforts of Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan for youth welfare.

He said that the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme had played a significant role in providing better opportunities for education, skills development and employment to the youth. He emphasised that youth were the most valuable asset of any country and that guiding them in the right direction guaranteed national development.

Gives away laptops to students of Shangla varsity

The federal minister stated that the issues faced by Shangla University would be resolved on a priority basis and that the institution would be developed as a role model university. Praising the prime minister’s development vision and educational reforms, he said that the laptop scheme was a practical example of youth empowerment.

Highlighting the prime minister’s economic policies, Mr Muqam said that the current government was taking effective measures for economic recovery, reduction in inflation and creation of employment opportunities, the positive results of which are becoming evident.

He paid tribute to the sacrifices of the Pakistan Army and security forces, saying that the everlasting sacrifices of martyrs for the establishment of peace in the country were unforgettable. He praised the leadership of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and acknowledged his services.

Criticising the provincial government, the federal minister said that serious governance issues existed in the province, which required urgent attention.

Addressing the digital smart classroom inauguration ceremony, Mr Muqam said that providing digital facilities in educational institutions in accordance with modern-day requirements was the need of the hour. He said that the establishment of digital smart classrooms would provide students with quality education through modern technology and would enhance teaching and research processes.

He added that the government was taking comprehensive steps to promote higher education and improve educational facilities.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Sardar Khan thanked the federal minister and said that the establishment of digital smart classroom at Shangla University would play an important role in further improving academic standards. He said that this modern facility would enable both teachers and students to benefit from contemporary teaching methodologies.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2026