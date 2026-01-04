Tirah jirga suspends talks with officials after abduction of tribal elder

KHYBER: Negotiations between a 24-member Tirah jirga and security officials were abruptly suspended for an indefinite time following the abduction of a local elder by terrorists on Saturday.

Sources in the valley told Dawn that Malak Islam Ghani of Malakdinkhel tribe was abducted by armed terrorists from the main road near Bagh Maidan Markaz.

The incident took place when the jirga of Tirah tribes was about to meet the security officials at the Bagh Brigade Headquarters to sort out modalities for families to vacate their houses and pave the way for a swift military operation in different parts of Tirah Valley.

They said that the jirga members immediately pulled out of the talks when they were informed about the abduction of the Malakdinkhel elder.

Expressing their anguish over the kidnapping, the jirga members contended that the incident had created unease in the region.

They demanded of the government to take effective steps for immediate recovery of the abducted elder, and warned that no further negotiations could be held till the safe recovery of Malak Islam Ghani.

Earlier, the 24-member jirga had, during a meeting with high-ranking security and administrative officials, agreed to start vacating the houses from January 5. It was also decided that every tribe would form a sub-committee to sort out the mechanism for vacating houses.

The jirga had also agreed in principle that every displaced family would be paid Rs155,000 while another Rs50,000 and Rs20,000 would be given to every family as monthly stipend and transport charges, respectively.

For families residing in a rented house during the period of their displacement would be paid an extra amount of Rs15,000 monthly rent.

The jirga had earlier demanded Rs500,000 for every displaced family along with Rs100,000 as monthly stipend, which the authorities reduced to Rs155,000 and Rs50,000, respectively.

It was also decided that all the departing families would be registered with the Provincial Disaster Management Authority at the Paindi Cheena registration centre.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2026