‘Decisive’ action against Tirah terrorists on the cards

KHYBER: Preparations for a decisive action against terrorist groups in the restive Tirah valley have entered the final phase as security officials verbally agreed on a possible timeframe for the operation and facilitation of the departing families.

Sources in the valley told Dawn that hectic deliberations had been taking place between the Tirah Bagh Brigade Headquarters and local elders since Wednesday (Dec 10) to develop a mechanism for the ‘willful’ relocation of families from the valley and an acceptable package for the new internally displaced persons (IDPs).

They said that while expressing satisfaction with the voluntary repatriation of families from different areas of Tirah in the last few weeks, officials posted to the Bagh Brigade Headquarters made it clear to local elders that those unwilling to vacate their houses would face “utter difficulties” after the launch of the operation.

A Malakdinkhel elder, who was part of the negotiating team, told Dawn on condition of anonymity that the launch of the military operation was a matter of time now while the security officials were now insisting on devising modalities which could minimise chances of collateral damage to residents and reduce their misery.

Security officials, elders discussing mechanism for families’ relocation

He said that security officials in Peshawar and Rawalpindi were pondering over the timeframe of the Tirah military operation as the General Headquarters and 11 Corps were insisting on the shortest possible duration in order to minimise the sufferings of local families.

The elder said that security officials agreed to give residents time for voluntary displacement and offered transport and other facilities to them.

“The security forces are showing the maximum restraint by not imposing curfews in different parts despite clear-cut instructions from high-ups, while avoiding indiscriminate shelling on troubled areas,” he said.

The Malakdinkhel elder further said that a warning was issued about the closure of most exit routes, including Dwa Theoye, Arhanga and Haider Kandaw, if the residents failed to avail the deadline for willful repatriation.

Security officials also told Tirah elders that the new IDPs would be allowed to return in the two months’ time at maximum on the successful completion of military operation, while a verbal assurance was given about the meeting of the “legitimate” demands of Tirah residents through the execution of development schemes.

The security officials also urged elders to form local peace committees on return following the military operation. However, as there was no mention of the committees’ responsibilities, the elders didn’t disapprove of the idea.

On Wednesday, the Tirah elders submitted a long list of demands to the officials of Brigade Headquarters, including advance payment of Rs500,000, provision of free transport, formal IDP status for the newly-displaced families and a firm assurance that no military operations and forced displacement will take place after the completion of operations and return of IDPs.

The elders also called for a written agreement about all decisions made during their meetings with security officials, with the Supreme Court chief justice, interior minister, Peshawar’s corps commander, the provincial chief minister and the 27 Brigade acting as guarantors.

Sources said that while agreeing to continue parlays, both sides failed to make a deal.

Both MNA Iqbal Afridi and MPA Abdul Ghani from Bara along with representatives of Bara Siyasi Ittehad and elders from Bara were kept out of Tirah deliberations. They have vehemently opposed any fresh military operation in Tirah and forced displacement of residents.

While Tirah elders and security forces were busy sorting out modalities for the operation and evacuation, the families in different parts of the valley continued to vacate their homes and departed for Bara and Peshawar.

Published in Dawn, December 14th, 2025