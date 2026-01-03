E-Paper | July 16, 2026

PPP’s Sherry Rehman slams Modi’s silence over violence against minorities in India

Iftikhar A. Khan Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

ISLAMABAD: PPP Parliamentary Leader in the Senate Sherry Rehman on Saturday expressed grave concern over the continued silence of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on violence carried out by Hindu radical groups against religious minorities, particularly Christians and Muslims.

Just before December 25, mobs armed with wooden sticks vandalised Christmas decorations at a shopping mall in central India, while right-wing groups disrupted school celebrations and burned holiday merchandise in the northeast, according to Indian media. The incidents occurred in the states of Chhattisgarh, Assam, Kerala and Uttar Pradesh ahead of the holiday.

“What stops Prime Minister Modi from condemning the actions of Hindu radicals who attack Christians — as we all do in Pakistan — from clearly stating that such violence is unacceptable in a civilised country?” Senator Rehman asked. “I think we know the answer, he is okay with impunity.”

She underscored that leadership is ultimately tested by its willingness to confront extremism within its own support base. Silence, she warned, risks signalling tolerance for impunity and normalising hate-driven violence.

Her remarks align with a piece published by The Wall Street Journal, which has documented a significant rise in violence against religious minorities in India since Prime Minister Modi took office in 2014.

According to the article, groups aligned with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have been implicated in attacks against Muslims and Christians, alongside systemic discrimination in employment, education, housing, and access to civic participation.

According to the WSJ, India’s Muslim community — approximately 14 per cent of the population — has borne the brunt of the most severe attacks, facing widespread social exclusion and ghettoisation.

Christians, who comprise just a meagre 2.3pc of the population and largely belong to economically marginalised communities, have also increasingly been targeted.

WSJ noted that radical Hindu groups remain fixated on what they describe as the “threat” of Christian conversion, despite the Christian community’s small size and with 80pc of India’s population being Hindus.

The paper further highlighted that at least 12 Indian states have enacted laws prohibiting religious conversion by “force, fraud, or allurement,” with “allurement” often interpreted so broadly that even peaceful evangelical activity is criminalised. Violence against Christians is frequently justified under the pretext of enforcing these laws.

Senator Rehman emphasised that the protection of religious freedom and minority rights is not a regional or partisan issue but a universal democratic obligation.

“Condemning extremism should never be selective,” she stated. “A civilised nation is defined not by the power of its majority, but by how it protects its most vulnerable citizens.”

She asserted that a democratic country should unequivocally denounce hate-based violence, uphold constitutional protections for all faiths, and ensure accountability for those who incite or carry out attacks in the name of religion.

Pakistan

Iftikhar A. Khan is an Islamabad-based reporter for Dawn with over three decades of experience in journalism. He covers the parliament, the Election Commission of Pakistan, and the Interior Ministry.

Iftikhar A. Khan

Read more

M. Saeed
Jan 03, 2026 11:31pm
Silence of Modi? How could the perpetrator be the solution?
Recommend 0
Kumar(Varanasi)
Jan 04, 2026 01:24am
These statements are not even noticed by Common man in Pakistan ,let alone any one else in the world. Yourself say and yourself listen,be happy,that's all.
Recommend 0
Ismael khan
Jan 04, 2026 02:35am
Why ?
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

AJK violence
Updated 16 Jul, 2026

AJK violence

Violent confrontations have claimed some 30 lives of both security personnel and protesters since last month.
Deadly lapses
16 Jul, 2026

Deadly lapses

PAKISTAN has investigated too many HIV outbreaks over the past decade to still be surprised by the causes. The ...
Doomed tax initiative
16 Jul, 2026

Doomed tax initiative

THE FBR’s draft simplified tax regime for small shopkeepers is the latest in a long line of attempts to persuade...
Beyond declarations
Updated 15 Jul, 2026

Beyond declarations

States that fail to harness the talents of half their population limit their own growth and resilience.
A timely authority
15 Jul, 2026

A timely authority

EVERY summer now seems to bring fresh warnings from Pakistan’s northern mountains. This week was no different, ...
India voter purge
15 Jul, 2026

India voter purge

AFTER over 12 years of BJP rule, minorities in India — particularly its Muslims — face fascist thuggery at the...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe