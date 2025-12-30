‘India flouting IWT’

LAHORE: Former prime minister and PPP Central Punjab President Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has condemned the approval of India’s controversial power project on the river Chenab, saying New Delhi is flouting the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) through water aggression.

In a statement on Monday, Ashraf said the Dilhasti Stage II Hydropower Project is a direct attack on Pakistan’s water as the Modi government wants to take revenge on Pakistan for the failure of Operation Sindoor.

He warned that if the Indian government crosses the red line, it will lose the Line of Control as the Pakistani people and army should not be forced to launch Operation Banyan Al-Marsoos II. He said after the military and diplomatic fields, the Modi government will also be defeated in the water field.

Ashraf urged prime minister Shehbaz Sharif to raise the issue of the controversial Indian project in the International Court of Justice.

Published in Dawn, December 30th, 2025