Mamdani vows to enact ‘socialist agenda’ after taking oath as NY mayor

NEW YORK: Democrat Zohran Mamdani became New York City’s mayor on Thursday, vowing during a public swearing-in ceremony on the steps of City Hall to enact an aggressive agenda aimed at making the United States largest city more affordable for working people.

Mamdani, a member of his party’s left-wing democratic socialist faction, was elected in November in a prominent victory that could influence this year’s mid-term elections, which will determine control of the US Congress.

Some Democrats have embraced his style while Republicans portray him as a foil on the national political stage.

The 34-year-old campaigned heavily on cost-of-living issues and was sharply critical of Republican President Donald Trump, whose approval rating has fallen over the past year amid economic concerns.

Many of New York’s eight million residents — some with hope, some with trepidation — expect him to be a disruptive political force. In a speech following his public swearing-in, Mamdani promoted core campaign promises of universal childcare, affordable rents, and free bus service.

“We will answer to all New Yorkers, not to any billionaire or oligarch who thinks they can buy our democracy,” he said. “I was elected as a democratic socialist, and I will govern as a democratic socialist.”

‘Tax the rich’

The programme for Mamdani’s inauguration included remarks by Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, fellow democratic socialists at the vanguard of the Democratic Party’s liberal wing.

Sanders, whom Mamdani calls his inspiration, defended the latter’s agenda.

“Making sure that people can live in affordable housing is not radical,” Sanders said. “It is the right and decent thing to do.”

The crowd of several thousand cheered loudly when Sanders called on America’s millionaires and billionaires to pay more in taxes, breaking into a chant of “tax the rich”.

Even with temperatures well below freezing, the city set up a viewing area along Broadway to allow thousands more to watch a livestream of the ceremony, which included musical performances.

Mae Hardman-Hill, 27, volunteered for Mamdani’s campaign and said it felt like his political momentum was growing.

“I’m a native New Yorker. I’ve watched the city like you just become less and less affordable, less and less livable,” Hardman-Hill said. “I’m really excited for ... regular people to get some power back again.”

Republicans blast Mamdani

Hours after Mamdani took office, the lead group tasked with electing Republicans to the House of Representatives sought to portray him as a “radical socialist”.

“Every time Mamdani opens his mouth or swipes his pen, he tattoos the Democratic Party’s failures onto every House Democrat facing voters in 2026,” spokesperson Mike Marinella said in a statement.

Mamdani promised a freeze on rents and free buses and childcare, building a campaign around affordability issues that some have seen as a path forward for the Democratic Party ahead of the mid-term elections.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2026