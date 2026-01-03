Students and AI

THERE has been a growing concern about students using artificial intelligence (AI) tools, like ChatGPT, to complete their assignments. Some argue that it promotes laziness and dishonesty. Instead of blaming the students, we should ask why so many of them feel the need to rely on it in the first place. The truth is that many students are under enormous academic pressure.

They are often given workloads that exceed their capacity, with tight deadlines, vague instructions and limited support. Teachers are sometimes too rushed to explain the concepts properly, but they expect high-quality output from their students even after giving low-quality input. In this situation, it is not surprising that students turn to AI tools. They do so not to cheat, but to cope.

These tools can provide the help and clarity students do not always get in class. They offer explanations and examples, and help organise concepts for the students. Promoting responsible use of AI is important. Banning it or criticising the students will not solve the real issue.

If the education system wants students to depend less on AI, it must create an environment that supports genuine understanding, rather than just assigning more tasks and raising expectations.

The problem is not that Pakistani students continue to rely on AI; the problem is that they now feel they have no other choice.

Maham Saeed

Karachi

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2026