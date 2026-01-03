A new year, a new chance

Time flies. It seems only yesterday that we were ushering in 2025, and now the year is drawing to its end. Dear friends, at the beginning of every year, we ponder our performance in the outgoing one and set some goals to achieve or fulfil in the months to come.

According to British writer C.S. Lewis, “You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.”

Now is the time to ponder over our performance in the year that has ended and assess how successful, or otherwise, we have been. This is a good practice because, in this way, we learn to plan better if we feel we have lagged, and aim at higher achievements if we consider ourselves successful.

Goal-setting is a healthy and productive practice because, in a way, you are promising yourself to improve. The positive factor is that you are accountable to no one but yourself, and in this way, you can take responsibility for your actions.

Today, I would like to discuss with you how to consider every New Year a new beginning in life and a new chance to improve yourself. Life is not a race in which owning the best possible material things, getting the first position in your class, or performing better than your peers in everything you do is the criterion for success. Instead of focusing on how you can outdo others, is it not better to honestly gauge yourself and take stock of your own strengths and weaknesses? Self-satisfaction is the key to better performance in every walk of life.

A new year offers not just fresh dates on the calendar, but a valuable chance to reassess our goals, improve ourselves and move forward with purpose

This New Year, try to have a clearer picture of how you want to make not only 2026, but every upcoming year in your life, more productive.

Some very common resolutions that you all make at the beginning of every year usually go like this:

• I will say namaz regularly.

• I will do better in my studies to get better grades.

• I shall cut down the time I spend on cellphones and gadgets.

• I shall be more obedient to my parents.

• I shall spend quality time with family and friends.

• I will learn a new skill.

• I shall read at least one book every month.

• I shall be more organised in everything I do.

• I shall focus on healthy habits.

• I will try to contribute something positive to society.

All of these are good and positive goals that can lead to growth and success, but most of the time, actually putting them into practice in our daily lives becomes the real question. Here are some ways in which you can put your plans into action so that you can achieve your desired goals.

Pen down your aspirations and goals

It’s a good idea to note down the areas where you want to do even better, along with the ones you feel need improvement. Writing your short-term and long-term goals down acts as a reminder to yourself and often works wonders. Short-term goals can be weekly or monthly, while long-term goals usually look at the bigger picture, keeping the whole year ahead in mind.

Once you have written down what you plan or wish to achieve, you can chalk out a timetable, both weekly and monthly. At the end of every week or month, make a summary of how successful you have been. Every month, compare this summary to the previous month’s performance to make sure you are on the right track. This will help boost your confidence if you are working according to your plans and make you revise your strategy if you are lagging.

Post reminders to yourself

If you post your aspirations in bold letters in a place you are bound to see every single day, it will be a very helpful step. Reminding yourself daily will keep you on track, whether your goals are weekly, monthly or yearly. It does not matter if you prefer to keep your goals to yourself. You can write them and keep them in a drawer that you open every day, or stick them to the inner part of your wardrobe door.

Illustration by Sumbul

Keep your plans realistic

When you begin writing down what you want to achieve in the upcoming year, be practical and know your limitations and abilities. For example, if you plan to improve your English grammar, you must understand that you cannot become perfect in a month. In the same way, if you resolve to learn a new language like Arabic or French, give yourself time, proceeding slowly and steadily.

Learning a new skill like painting, calligraphy or programming may be interesting, but give yourself room for error. In addition to this, you should list your priorities in order of importance. This will help you divide your time accordingly. You can set aside more time for what matters most to you and work on other areas in the time you have left.

Adjust goals throughout the year

Dear friends, when we make plans, we should keep them flexible. For example, in the months before your exams, your focus should be on your goal to improve your academic performance. During vacations, you can learn a new skill, do some community work, or spend more quality time with your family.

Some goals should be followed throughout the whole year. Being obedient to your parents, cutting down on screen time, eating healthy and setting aside time to exercise are resolutions that remain valid every month of the year.

Do not be harsh on yourself

Remember, we are human and we all have weaknesses and shortcomings. If you fail to achieve a weekly or monthly goal, instead of becoming negative or depressed, give yourself space and reflect on what hindered you from achieving it. Remember that trying again and again is the key to success.

Setting a deadline helps

Often, when you set a deadline for a certain goal, you strive to achieve it on time and stay focused and disciplined. Setting a timeframe helps you act on your plans, as it instils a sense of urgency.

Dividing your goals into weekly or monthly brackets will make them easier to achieve and also give you a chance to celebrate small successes. Congratulate yourself for the areas in which you have been successful, but reassure yourself and try again if you fail to meet a deadline.

Review your achievements regularly

At the beginning of every new month, sit down with a pen and paper, and write down how far you were able to fulfil your plans. If you have achieved 50 percent success, be grateful and happy that you are halfway there. A positive mindset is very important for growth and success.

Suppose you planned to spend less time on your cellphone and go out to play with your friends at least four days a week, but managed only two days. Promise yourself that you will do better next month.

Take baby steps instead of trying to make huge leaps. Just like a school test, grade your achievements. All A(s) should be celebrated, and C(s) should act as motivation to do better.

Follow these steps as you step into 2026 with positive resolutions, so you come out of the year feeling more focused, productive and a better version of yourself.

According to the famous American cartoonist Bill Watterson, “A new year. A fresh, clean start! It’s like having a big white sheet of paper to draw on.”

Wishing you all the best of luck and a very Happy New Year!

Published in Dawn, Young World, January 3rd, 2026