E-Paper | July 15, 2026

Female biker killed after being hit by trailer in Karachi’s Landhi; driver flees

Imtiaz Ali Published
This image shows the trailer. — Photo provided by author
This image shows the trailer. — Photo provided by author
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KARACHI: Heavy vehicles’ reign of terror continued in the metropolis on Thursday as a female motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a trailer.

In recent months, the city has witnessed a rise in traffic accidents, especially involving heavy vehicles such as dumper trucks and water tankers.

Quaidabad’s Station House Officer (SHO) Mohammad Ali Shah told Dawn that the driver of a 10-wheeler hit the 20-year-old female motorcyclist on the main Mehran Highway near MN Textile in Landhi.

“She suffered critical injuries and died on the spot,” Shah said.

“The driver managed to escape from the spot, leaving behind the heavy vehicle that was impounded by the police,” he said.

The body was moved to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for legal formalities.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Edhi Foundation said that a 60-year-old man was killed when a trailer truck hit him in Defence Phase 1 near the Akhtar Colony signal on Thursday night.

The statement added that since January 1, three people had been killed in accidents, while 70 others, including 10 children and 20 women, had been injured.

Friday’s development comes as a ban on the daytime movement of heavy traffic vehicles in Karachi has been extended till Feb 22.

On Saturday, four people, including two brothers, were killed in three different accidents on the Super Highway, officials said.

The previous week, a young motorcyclist was killed and his pillion rider injured by a trailer truck driver near Bara Board, PAF Gate, in Mauripur.

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Pakistan

Imtiaz Ali is a Karachi-based reporter for Dawn with over 25 years of experience in the field. His reporting portfolio encompasses crime, politics, and the provincial legislature, alongside coverage of the courts, government affairs, and the health sector.

Imtiaz Ali

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M.Saeed
Jan 02, 2026 03:38pm
Very unfortunate! Police need to highlight the need to protect him/herself first on the sight of a heavy vehicle approaching because, every heavy vehicle is a potential bike-killer!
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