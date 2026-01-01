Aerial firing during New Year celebrations leaves at least 28 Karachiites injured

KARACHI: At least 28 people were injured in celebratory aerial fire during New Year celebrations in the metropolis, Edhi said on Thursday.

Incidents of aerial firing are a routine occurrence on occasions such as Independence Day and New Year’s Eve. Last year, over two dozen citizens were wounded in celebratory aerial firing

According to the information given by Edhi, a total of 28 people were brought to hospitals across the city after suffering injuries from stray bullets, with the youngest victim being 11-years-old.

Sixteen people were brought to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), including a 32-year-old man from North Nazimabad, a 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man from Mehmoodabad, a 24-year-old woman from Qayyumabad, and a 71-year-old man from Manzoor Colony.

An 18-year-old man from Korangi, a 24-year-old man from Azam Town, a 55-year-old man and an 18-year-old man from Saddar were also brought to the hospital. A 33-year-old woman from Gulistan-i-Johar Block 2, a 43-year-old woman from Scheme 33 in Gulzar-e-Hijri, and an 18-year-old boy from Landhi were also brought to the facility.

The six injured brought to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital included a 40-year-old man from Gulbahar, an 18-year-old man from Liqaquatabad, a 32-year-old man from near Pakistan Colony, a 40-year-old man from near New Sabzi Mandi, a 24-year-old man from Moosa Colony, and a 12-year-old boy from near Liaquatabad.

Four injured people were brought to Civil Hospital, including a 45-year-old man from Hub Chowki, a 25-year-old man from Lyari, a 40-year-old man from near Mauripur Road, and another 43-year-old man from Garden.

A 22-year-old man was brought to Liaquat National Hospital from Safoora, while an 11-year-old girl from Korangi was brought to the Sindh Government Hospital.

On Wednesday, Sindh police had urged citizens to refrain from aerial firing, hooliganism and one-wheeling on New Year’s Eve. In a statement, police had also warned of strict legal action against those involved in aerial firing, calling on citizens to act responsibly.

First Lady and MNA, Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari, on Wednesday had also called on citizens to celebrate responsibly.

“Aerial firing costs innocent lives every year. Senseless shooting can turn moments of joy into tragedy. Be responsible and celebrate safely!” she said in a post on social media platform X.