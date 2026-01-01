E-Paper | July 14, 2026

Aerial firing during New Year celebrations leaves at least 28 Karachiites injured

Imtiaz Ali Published
Karachi: Fireworks are being set off for the public at the Governor House to celebrate the arrival of the New Year. — Shakeel Adil/ White Star
Karachi: Fireworks are being set off for the public at the Governor House to celebrate the arrival of the New Year. — Shakeel Adil/ White Star
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KARACHI: At least 28 people were injured in celebratory aerial fire during New Year celebrations in the metropolis, Edhi said on Thursday.

Incidents of aerial firing are a routine occurrence on occasions such as Independence Day and New Year’s Eve. Last year, over two dozen citizens were wounded in celebratory aerial firing

According to the information given by Edhi, a total of 28 people were brought to hospitals across the city after suffering injuries from stray bullets, with the youngest victim being 11-years-old.

Sixteen people were brought to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), including a 32-year-old man from North Nazimabad, a 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man from Mehmoodabad, a 24-year-old woman from Qayyumabad, and a 71-year-old man from Manzoor Colony.

An 18-year-old man from Korangi, a 24-year-old man from Azam Town, a 55-year-old man and an 18-year-old man from Saddar were also brought to the hospital. A 33-year-old woman from Gulistan-i-Johar Block 2, a 43-year-old woman from Scheme 33 in Gulzar-e-Hijri, and an 18-year-old boy from Landhi were also brought to the facility.

The six injured brought to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital included a 40-year-old man from Gulbahar, an 18-year-old man from Liqaquatabad, a 32-year-old man from near Pakistan Colony, a 40-year-old man from near New Sabzi Mandi, a 24-year-old man from Moosa Colony, and a 12-year-old boy from near Liaquatabad.

Four injured people were brought to Civil Hospital, including a 45-year-old man from Hub Chowki, a 25-year-old man from Lyari, a 40-year-old man from near Mauripur Road, and another 43-year-old man from Garden.

A 22-year-old man was brought to Liaquat National Hospital from Safoora, while an 11-year-old girl from Korangi was brought to the Sindh Government Hospital.

On Wednesday, Sindh police had urged citizens to refrain from aerial firing, hooliganism and one-wheeling on New Year’s Eve. In a statement, police had also warned of strict legal action against those involved in aerial firing, calling on citizens to act responsibly.

First Lady and MNA, Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari, on Wednesday had also called on citizens to celebrate responsibly.

“Aerial firing costs innocent lives every year. Senseless shooting can turn moments of joy into tragedy. Be responsible and celebrate safely!” she said in a post on social media platform X.

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Pakistan

Imtiaz Ali is a Karachi-based reporter for Dawn with over 25 years of experience in the field. His reporting portfolio encompasses crime, politics, and the provincial legislature, alongside coverage of the courts, government affairs, and the health sector.

Imtiaz Ali

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M. Saeed
Jan 01, 2026 12:25pm
Shooting even in air is dangerous because the bullets fired in air, have to return back on earth and injure any body hit. Besides, guns are signs of hateful war, not celebrations!
Recommend 0
Praveen Kadam
Jan 01, 2026 02:20pm
What a strange way to celebrate. Guns should be banned
Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Jan 01, 2026 03:23pm
There are many ways to celebrate new years eve but senseless people depite ban on aerial firing start shooting from 12 midnight on every new years eve thus causing abrupt death and injuring innocent people. In Karachi alone several people have been arrested for aerial firing on new years eve and people residing in Karachi will await to hear as what punishment have been awarded to those people who break the law. Did police also confiscated the weapons of those people who were arrested or not?
Recommend 0
Nabeel
Jan 01, 2026 04:28pm
Every year we have passive reporting on this subject. What are the number of arrests made by Sindh Police against people involved or suspected to be involved? How come police in other major cities like Islamabad and Lahore have successfully controlled this menace decades ago but still beyond the competence of the Sindh government.
Recommend 0

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