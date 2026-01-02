Govt payments in AJK to remain suspended for two weeks

MUZAFFARABAD: All government payments in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) will remain suspended for two weeks from next Tuesday owing to an upgrade of the SAP (Simple Application Product) financial management system, according to a circular from the accountant general’s office.

“As informed by the AJK Controller General of Accounts, the Directorate of Federal Accounts (FABs), Islamabad, will carry out the system upgrade, during which the SAP system will remain non-functional, and, consequently, no payments will be processed through the system from January 6 to January 20,” read the circular issued by Additional Accountant General Mir Muhammad Asghar.

In order to avoid disruption, the circular urged all divisional and district accounts officers to clear all receipted bills before the shutdown.

They were also instructed to ensure daily clearance of claims and bills and to maintain a zero balance in the Bill Tracking Report (BTR) up to Jan 5.

In an unusual move, the weekly holidays on Jan 3 and 4 were cancelled, and all accounts offices across AJK would remain operational on these dates to facilitate timely processing and clearance of government payments.

The circular described the matter as “most important” and stressed strict compliance with the instructions to minimise inconvenience during the system upgrade period.

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2026