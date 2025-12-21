E-Paper | July 08, 2026

CJP reviews digitalisation of SC payments

Nasir Iqbal Published
This photo shows Justice Yahya Afridi. — Photo courtesy: SC website/File
This photo shows Justice Yahya Afridi. — Photo courtesy: SC website/File
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ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi recently held a detailed meeting with Accountant General Pakistan Revenues (AGPR) Islamabad, Kamran Rashid, to review initiatives aimed at accelerating the digitalisation of government payments in the top court.

During the meeting held on Dec 15, the AGPR briefed the CJP on key steps taken to advance digitalisation of government payments.

In this context, it was informed that implementation of an online billing solution for the Supreme Court had been initiated and was expected to become operational within a fortnight. The move is expected to significantly expedite expenditure-related payments while eliminating reliance on manual bills and cheques.

In response, the CJP appreciated the AGPR’s initiative and assured full institutional support, observing that strengthening financial management systems in the Supreme Court remained among his key priorities.

The chief justice further expressed the desire that the initiative be extended to the high courts, subject to the approval of their respective chief justices.

Online billing system expected to be operational within two weeks

CJP Afridi also emphasised the need to digitise receipt-side financial instruments through fintech-enabled solutions to facilitate litigants and other stakeholders in the digital deposit of court fees, securities, and related payments.

He underscored that such initiatives should be pursued in coordination with the State Bank of Pakistan to ensure secure, standardised and transparent financial transactions.

On the occasion, the AGPR presented a commemorative shield to the CJP.

Published in Dawn, December 21st, 2025

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