Millers, chakki owners agree to buy wheat from food dept at higher price

HYDERABAD: The roller flour mills and chakki owners in the province have agreed to lift wheat from food department’s godowns, though reluctantly, at a higher price.

They have been persuaded by the Sindh government to review their decision now when the issue price has been revised downward.

The food department has decided to issue wheat stocks at the rate of Rs8,000 per a 100kg bag. Earlier, the rate was fixed at Rs9,500 which the roller flour mills and chakki owners had had not accepted arguing that the commodity was available at a lesser price, and also of a better quality, in the open market.

The food department curtailed the rate with the aim of disposing of its old stocks ahead of the arrival of fresh crop.

Say flour rate for end users will go up; question quality of older stocks

Former food secretary Bachal Rahpoto, who relinquished his charge only on a few days ago, told Dawn that around 1.265 million tonnes of wheat was available with department in its godowns.

This wheat includes the stocks procured last in 2024-25 and a couple of years before the season.

Millers’ grievance

In Karachi, flour millers are said to have been asked to first collect wheat from Pipri godown which, according to All Pakistan Flour Mills Association’s South Zone President Junaid Aziz, is controlled by the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TPC), thus a rented place for the food department.

“But things are difficult for us right now,” he told Dawn over phone. “Vehicles are not allowed to enter the godown after a certain time. How could wheat be lifted under this restriction?” he said, and added that millers have already deposited their challans (payment slips) with the department.

Reservation addressed

The millers agreed, though reluctantly, to lift wheat from food department godowns after their reservation over procurement by traders was addressed.

Millers like Mr Aziz were comfortable in procuring wheat from the open market, but when the food department got approval for a revision of wheat issue price, the millers reconsidered their decision as well.

Quality of wheat

There have been serious concerns over the quality of wheat stocked by the department in the last few years. The department did not procure wheat in 2025-26 season after the last procurement of 2024-25. Therefore, both flour millers and chakki owners were not sure about the quality of the stocked wheat. Rather, they were apprehensive about the quality.

“We need a certain quantity of wheat, lying with us, for blending purpose because we know food department’s stocks are older and there can be issues with their quality,” Mr Aziz said.

He added that open market has invariably been offering wheat for Rs9,600-Rs9,700 per 100kg bag, including transportation and labour charges so far, and that’s why millers remained complacent about procuring wheat from there to avoid any hassle.

Chakki owners’ issue

A Hyderabad-based chakki owner told Dawn that some chakki owners were issued challans by the district food controllers for lifting of wheat at Rs8,000 per 100kg bag. “But the Chakki Owners’ Welfare Association is reluctant to buy it from there because of the illegal gratification involved. Rs1,000 per bag is charged by some officials and Rs300 per bag by the godown incharge,” he alleged.

“Due to this practice, the per kg flour price will definitely rise,” he added.

Currently, one kilo of chakki flour is selling at Rs120 to Rs130.

Yasir Malik, who owns multiple flour mills in lower Sindh, also said that while the issue price is Rs8,000 per 100kg, the miscellaneous expenditure would certainly increase the cost.

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2026