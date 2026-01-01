Dozens killed, 100 injured in fire at Swiss ski resort bar, police say

Dozens of people were killed and around 100 injured, most of them seriously, after fire tore through a crowded bar during a New Year’s Eve party in the upscale Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana, officials said on Thursday.

Fire broke out at 1.30am in a bar called “Le Constellation” in the resort in southwestern Switzerland, which locals said was popular with teenagers. The cause of the blaze, which was initially reported as an explosion, remains unclear but authorities said it appeared to be an accident rather than an attack.

Swiss police said “tens” of people were presumed dead, with around 100 injured, and the Italian foreign ministry said information from Swiss police indicated about 40 deaths. Swiss officials declined to give a specific figure.

“There were people screaming, and then people lying on the ground, probably dead,” said 21-year-old local Samuel Rapp, who saw the aftermath of the fire. “They had jackets over their faces, thats what I saw, nothing more.”

Ceiling caught fire

Video footage showed lines of ambulances queuing and helicopters landing to take victims to nearby hospitals and specialist burns units in other Swiss cities.

Two young French women who said they were in the bar told France’s BFM TV that they saw the fire start in the basement section of the club after a bottle containing “birthday candles” was held up too close to the wooden ceiling.

“The fire spread across the ceiling super quickly,” one of the two women, who identified themselves as Emma and Albane, told BFM TV. The pair said they were able to climb a narrow staircase to the ground floor and escape the building. Minutes later, the fire had reached the ground floor too, they said.

Police officers and rescuers stand next to a firefighters vehicle on the site of an explosion that ripped through the bar Le Constellation in Crans-Montana on January 1, 2026. —AFP

BFM showed video of a waitress carrying a champagne bottle with a lit ‘fountain candle’ through the bar, in line with the account, but the video did not show the fire taking hold.

Video footage verified by Reuters showed fire spreading from the building, with people outside the club, some of them running and screaming.

Victims come from several countries

Italy’s ambassador to Switzerland, Gian Lorenzo Cornado, told Sky TG24 local authorities had told him the blaze was started by someone letting off a firework inside the bar which set fire to the ceiling. He was in Crans-Montana, where he said a number of Italians had gathered seeking information about missing relatives or friends.

He declined to say if there were any Italian victims but witnesses said many of those in the bar appeared to be from other countries.

Witnesses described the injured being treated in improvised triage centres set up in a nearby bar and in a branch of UBS bank and said many suffered after coming out of the heat of the bar into the freezing night air.

“And then it was just ambulances coming back and forth as much as possible,” said Dominic Dubois, who witnessed the frantic scenes as the bodies were brought out.

Emergency personnel work outside the “Le Constellation” bar, after an explosion and fire during a New Year’s Eve party where several people died and others were injured. — Reuters

A waiter in a restaurant near the bar, who declined to be named, said that first responders approached staff overnight asking for table cloths to cover the bodies to conceal them from onlookers.

On Thursday morning, hours after the explosion, footage from the street outside showed the area cordoned off, with forensic tents behind white screens set up in front of the bar, one of many in Crans-Montana, a fashionable ski centre with an array of boutiques, luxury hotels and restaurants.

“I know someone who might have been among the victims and I can’t reach her. I’m very worried,” said local resident Karine Spreng. “I’m going to try to contact other people who know this woman to see if she is still alive.”

The daytime scene, with small groups of people, some in tears or carrying flowers, was a stark contrast to the panic and confusion that officials said faced first responders who arrived when the alarm was raised.

“The first responders - the firefighters and police officers - arrived at a scene of chaos, at a dramatic scene,” Stephane Ganzer, head of security for Valais canton, told reporters.

He said some of the victims were from other countries, hundreds of personnel were working on the case and a helpline had been opened for relatives. Officials said the grim task of identifying badly burned bodies would take a considerable time.

“I can’t hide from you that we are all shaken by what happened overnight in Crans,” the canton’s head of police, Frederic Gisler, told the press conference.

“Our count is about 100 injured, most seriously, and unfortunately tens of people are presumed dead,” he said, adding that patients had been dispatched to hospitals in Sion, Lausanne, Geneva and Zurich.

Local prosecutor Beatrice Pilloud said a full investigation had been opened into the incident at the bar, which Swiss company records indicated was owned by a French couple.

“At the moment we are considering this a fire and we are not considering the possibility of an attack,” she told a press conference.

Mourning

Swiss Federal President Guy Parmelin expressed shock at the scale of the disaster, which came less than a year after a fire in a club in North Macedonia killed 59 people.

“What was meant to be a moment of joy turned, on the first day of the year in Crans-Montana, into mourning that touches the entire country and far beyond,” he said on the social media platform X, expressing condolences.

The foreign ministers of neighbouring Italy and Germany and other countries including the United States expressed condolences but there was no immediate confirmation of the nationality of any of the victims.

Prosecutor Pilloud said authorities were trying to get the bodies of the victims to their families.

“A lot of resources have been put into forensics to identify the victims. These resources are intended to allow us to get the bodies to the families as soon as possible,” she said.

Earlier, police said many people were being treated for burns and that the area had been completely closed off, with a no-fly zone imposed over Crans-Montana, which is due to host next year’s Alpine World Ski Championships. Authorities said 10 helicopters and 40 ambulances had been deployed.

President Zardari, PM Shehbaz extend condolences

President Asif Ali Zardari said he was deeply saddened over the incident and extended condolences to the families of the victims and wished the injured a swift recovery.

In a social media post on X, the president said he was “heartbroken by news of the devastating explosion & fire in Crans-Montanaon, Switzerland on New Year’s night“.