‘Media faced extreme punitive actions in 2025’

KARACHI: The Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) raised serious concerns over the state of media freedom in the country, saying that journalists and media organisations faced extreme pressure, censorship and punitive actions throughout 2025 despite tight state control over information.

According to CPNE’s annual Media Freedom Report 2025, released by its Press Freedom and Monitoring Committee on Wednesday, journalists continued to face killings, arrests, treason cases, harassment and economic pressure between January 1 and December 31, 2025. The report said that blocking of bank accounts, cancellation of national identity cards, inclusion of names in the Exit Control List (ECL) and suspension of government advertisements were widely used to silence critical voices.

The report referred to growing uniformity in print and electronic media content, which has raised serious questions about the independence of journalism in Pakistan. As a result, it said, Pakistan’s global ranking on media freedom had further declined. In the 2025 World Press Freedom Index by Reporters Without Borders (RSF), Pakistan fell six places to 158th position, compared to 152nd in 2024.

CPNE report says five journalists were killed, six faced cases and arrests; urges govt to end violence against media persons

The CPNE said that strict government policies, misuse of the PECA law, controlled advertising policies, press advice and censorship forced many newspapers to shut down. Newsrooms of major media groups had become largely empty due to downsizing and layoffs. Despite this, journalists continued to face violence and legal action. Several well-known TV anchors, including Kashif Abbasi, Habib Akram, Paras Jahanzaib, Samina Pasha, Sami Ibrahim, Arif Hameed Bhatti and Khalid Jamil were taken off air or compelled to leave their jobs, said the report.

The report also mentioned the Dawn Media Group, which lost government advertisements across print, electronic and radio platforms due to its independent editorial policy, while Jang, Awaaz and Waqt groups also faced severe pressure, leading to staff cuts.

During 2025, the CPNE said five journalists were killed, six faced cases or arrests, three were harassed, two press conferences were stopped, two media offices were attacked, and two major digital restrictions were imposed. One controversial legislation also severely affected freedom of expression, it said.

The CPNE expressed particular concern over the situation in Balochistan, where unofficial censorship, news blackouts and long internet shutdowns have badly damaged print media, pushing many newspapers close to closure.The report condemned all violations and urged federal and provincial governments to end violence and illegal actions against journalists, review restrictive laws and ensure freedom of expression in line with the Constitution and international democratic standards.

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2026