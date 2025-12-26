PFUJ condemns violence, arson, vandalism targeting media houses in Bangladesh during recent protests

The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has condemned the recent surge of violence, vandalism, and arson targeting media houses in Bangladesh.

A joint statement issued by PFUJ President Afzal Butt, and Secretary General Arshad Ansari on Friday said, “Silencing the press through physical intimidation is a direct violation of the constitutional right to freedom of expression and the rule of law.”

The statement comes days after Bangladesh saw violent protests following the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, a key figure in last year’s student-led uprising that toppled longtime Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

was shot in the head by masked assailants in Dhaka on December 16 while launching his campaign for an election due in February. He died in Singapore on December 18.

Following his death, violent protests broke out and several buildings, including those housing leading newspapers Prothom Alo and The Daily Star, were set on fire and vandalised.

Protesters accused the newspapers of enabling Hadi’s killing, calling them “Delhi’s lapdog” and “Sheikh Hasina’s enabler,” claims the newspapers denied.

The PFUJ statement denounced these “targeted attacks”, as well as the “deplorable physical assault“ on Nurul Kabir, the veteran editor of New Age newspaper and president of Editors’ Council of Bangladesh.

The PFUJ also expressed deep concern over reports that more than 100 journalists in Bangladesh remain detained without trial, demanding their immediate and unconditional release.

Moreover, the statement highlighted a “disturbing regional trend”, pointing to similar violence in Nepal.

“Just months ago, mob attacks targeted the Kantipur Group, Annapurna Post, and Image TV,” the statement said, adding that the PFUJ leadership also paid tribute to photojournalist Suresh Rajak of Avenews TV, who tragically died in an arson attack on March 28, 2025, in Kathmandu.

The PFUJ noted with “regret that perpetrators of these crimes remain unaccountable”.

It called upon the governments concerned to conduct fair, impartial, and speedy investigations into all incidents of arson and violence; identify and bring the perpetrators to justice to end the culture of impunity; and ensure the safety of journalists as they perform their professional duties.

“Violence and harassment aimed at silencing the media are unacceptable in any democratic society,” the statement concluded.