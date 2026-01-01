E-Paper | July 14, 2026

Modi asked to explain China’s claim on mediating Pak-India truce

A Correspondent Published
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the Quad leaders’ summit, in Tokyo, Japan, May 24. — Reuters/File
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the Quad leaders’ summit, in Tokyo, Japan, May 24. — Reuters/File
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NEW DELHI: India’s opposition Congress party said on Wedne­s­day it was concerned by Beijing’s claims on helping broker the India-Pakistan truce after the military flare-up in May and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clarify the issue.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday that the conflict between India and Pakistan in May was among the contentious matters mediated by Beijing in 2025.

India has repeatedly rejected claims made by US President Donald Trump that Washington had mediated the ceasefire.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs has not reacted to the claim made by Mr Wang. But it has maintained that the ceasefire with Islamabad was not the result of mediation. The decision to stop the firing was taken after the Pakistani director general of military operations had called his Indian counterpart, New Delhi has said.

“China’s claims of mediating betw­een India and Pakistan are concerning — not just because they contradict what has been told to the country’s people so far, but also because they appear to mock our national security,” Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said in a social media post.

Mr Wang was commenting on China’s role in a tricky world. “This year, local wars and cross-border conflicts flared up more often than at any time since the end of WWII [World War II],” Mr Wang said at a conference on China’s foreign relations in Beijing. “Geopolitical turbulence continued to spread.”

To build lasting peace, “we have taken an objective and just stance, and focused on addressing both symptoms and root causes”, the Chinese minister added.

“Following this Chinese approach to settling hotspot issues, we mediated in northern Myanmar, the Iranian nuclear issue, the tensions between Pakistan and India, the issues between Palestine and Israel, and the recent conflict between Cambodia and Thailand,” he claimed.

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2026

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Ijaz
Jan 01, 2026 09:54am
All these claims are also made by trump, who should we believe and who should we recommend for Nobel prize now, that is the question.
Recommend 0
Anees
Jan 01, 2026 10:35am
Trump ❌ China ✔️ ..
Recommend 0
jay
Jan 01, 2026 11:16am
Mr. Modi has better things to do .
Recommend 0
Today
Jan 01, 2026 11:31am
Every one wants a piece of Noble peace prize but would end up with Oscars seems like
Recommend 0
Nayab Ahmad
Jan 01, 2026 11:36am
Trump says he resolved the Indo-Pakistani dispute last year and now China says they did. Who's next ? MBS? The Qatari government? This whole matter should be deemed over now . It would make great sense if both India and Pakistan could somehow rise above these disputes and attain a lasting peace in South Asia.
Recommend 0
Prosperity Together
Jan 01, 2026 12:06pm
@Nayab Ahmad , well said. The world is taking full advantage of India and Pakistan fighting! We never learnt from the Divide and Rule policy of the British!
Recommend 0
AA Moosavi
Jan 01, 2026 12:31pm
More than likely the two superpowers cooperated to bring the ceasefire about.
Recommend 0
tamza
Jan 01, 2026 12:32pm
@Ijaz, BOTH could have - China
Recommend 0
Sahid
Jan 01, 2026 01:33pm
PM Modi has already clarified on the floor of the parliament that there was no third party mediation in the ceasefire. No need to offer clarification for each and every country that comes out with such laughable and ridiculous claims. The who world knows that earlier also Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif air dashed to Washington to meet then President Bill Clinton for a ceasefire after which India agreed. In May last year when Pakistan approached US Secretary of state Marco Rubio for a ceasefire.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jan 01, 2026 10:08pm
Every country acts on the International Affairs, kin accordance with it's own policies. There can only be one of the two possible results and all in favor of the accepted results, can claim it as their's.
Recommend 0
Chacha Jee
Jan 02, 2026 10:30pm
Pakistan India war was a short, quick and ended with both sides claiming victory. Indian pattern is that they purposely create an ambiguity, be it be Uri, Balakot, Pahalgam etc whereby they are told that they had lost the conflict and that too not only by Pakistan but also by Indian Opposition Parties, This leaves Indians to come back and attack more furiously. This ambiguity creates a siege mentality for Pakistan as it has to stay in combat ready thus spending its precious scarce resources.
Recommend 0

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